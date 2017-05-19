 Skip to main content
Luci Wicks, Samantha Fineman, Sophia Clarke, Matthew Knoll, William Mathes and Max Brunelle pose in front of the Southside Olympics torch.

Southside lights the torch on learning

Remy Craddock, Wyatt Woods, Jaidyn McAlister, Costa Arent, Vance Freeman and Bruno Cruz-Rodriguez

Ana Mikanovic, Avery Winslow and Destiny Zedde

Students show off their class' flags.

Tej Atluru, Zachary Bonte, Lucia Paz, Layla Donahue and Carter Mangum

Clara Plass and Mischa Doan hold the Serbian flag as they lead their class in the parade of nations.

Charlie Anne Gullick holds the Argentinian flag while leading her class in the parade of nations.

Luci Castro and Else Weinstein strike a pose while participating in one of the opening ceremony activities.

The 2016 U.S. Women' s Gymnastics Team coach Aimee Boorman speaks to students at Southside Elementary School.

Charlie Anne Gullick strikes a pose during one of the opening ceremony activities.

Alan Cruz - Lopez climbs through an inflatable obstacle course during Southside' s Celebrate Learning Day.

Preston Milligan climbs through an inflatable obstacle course during Southside' s Celebrate Learning Day.

Tristan Asfur jumps over hurdles during Southside' s Celebrate Learning Day.

Izzy Ferreira and Kayla Fritz cheer on their fellow students as they jump hurdles.

Students participated in a Tae Kwon Do demonstration.

Southside Elementary School held its annual Celebrate Learning Day on May 19.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Athletes from around the playground came together on May 19 at Southside Elementary School for the most prestigious of athletic competitions — the Southside Celebrate Learning Day Olympics. 

Students participated in a parade of nations. Each class was assigned a country to represent. They hoisted their flags as they filed onto the playground for the opening ceremonies. 

The excitement was audible, but a hush fell over the crowd as students were treated to a special appearance of Olympic proportions. The U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team coach Aimee Boorman stopped by to encourage children to find their passion and stick with it. 

After the opening ceremony concluded students rushed off to compete in events throughout the school. 

