Southside lights the torch on learning

Athletes from around the playground came together on May 19 at Southside Elementary School for the most prestigious of athletic competitions — the Southside Celebrate Learning Day Olympics.

Students participated in a parade of nations. Each class was assigned a country to represent. They hoisted their flags as they filed onto the playground for the opening ceremonies.

The excitement was audible, but a hush fell over the crowd as students were treated to a special appearance of Olympic proportions. The U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team coach Aimee Boorman stopped by to encourage children to find their passion and stick with it.

After the opening ceremony concluded students rushed off to compete in events throughout the school.