Southside hosts first Farm to Fork dinner

The kids were calling the shots during Southside Elementary School's Farm to Fork Family Feast Tuesday evening at The Francis.

Thirty eager Southside students served as the "Southside Garden Cafe" waitstaff. The students, dressed for the part in long black-and-white-striped aprons and white button-up shirts, welcomed families to the event, which benefited the school's garden program.

The food was made from ingredients that students helped grow in their school's garden and was served by the little gardeners themselves. Everything from the name of the fictitious restaurant to the menu was voted on by Southside students.

Southside Elementary's garden program was started six years offer students hands-on learning opportunities.

"We are so fortunate to have this opportunity at our school...that truly integrates the subjects of math, science and language arts," Southside Principal Steven Dragon said after thanking parents, students and volunteers for their participation in the program.

The garden is funded by donations and managed by parents who volunteer with the students throughout the week.

"It truly is a green team," Dragon said.

Although Southside has offered the program for six years, this is the first time it has hosted a dinner using the ingredients harvested in the garden. Event co-chairwomen Amie Boyle and Becky Angelo said that all proceeds from the event will benefit the program. In addition, Angelo hopes that the experience taught children about their origins of the food they eat.

"This way the kids know food doesn't come out of a box," Angelo said.