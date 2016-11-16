 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
First grade teacher at Southside Elementary Carol West poses with students Owen Boyle (left) and Zachary Kurnov (right).

Southside hosts first Farm to Fork dinner

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

First grade teacher at Southside Elementary Carol West poses with students Owen Boyle (left) and Zachary Kurnov (right).

Buy this Photo
First grader Bella Smith samples the kale chips before families arrived at Southside's Farm to Fork dinner Tuesday night. "It looks gross, but it tastes good," Smith said.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

First grader Bella Smith samples the kale chips before families arrived at Southside's Farm to Fork dinner Tuesday night. "It looks gross, but it tastes good," Smith said.

Buy this Photo
Michael Vassallo greeted families to Southside's first Farm to Fork dinner Tuesday evening at The Francis.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Michael Vassallo greeted families to Southside's first Farm to Fork dinner Tuesday evening at The Francis.

Buy this Photo
Southside third-grader Costa Arent serves roasted cauliflower mash to attendees of the event.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Southside third-grader Costa Arent serves roasted cauliflower mash to attendees of the event.

Buy this Photo
Students got to vote on the dishes to be served at Southside's Farm to Fork dinner.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Students got to vote on the dishes to be served at Southside's Farm to Fork dinner.

Buy this Photo
Jamie Brester and Santino Brester

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Jamie Brester and Santino Brester

Buy this Photo
Colin Sellers poses with a chocolate cupcake during Southside's Farm to Fork dinner.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Colin Sellers poses with a chocolate cupcake during Southside's Farm to Fork dinner.

Buy this Photo
Southside First-grader Leo Tondryk sorts dirty dishes in The Francis kitchen.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Southside First-grader Leo Tondryk sorts dirty dishes in The Francis kitchen.

Buy this Photo
Raina Kurnov. 3, eats a chocolate cupcake.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Raina Kurnov. 3, eats a chocolate cupcake.

Buy this Photo
A slideshow showing the students' work in the school's garden played while attendees enjoyed food cooked with ingredients the children grew.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

A slideshow showing the students' work in the school's garden played while attendees enjoyed food cooked with ingredients the children grew.

Buy this Photo
Merribeth Brown brings dirty plates into the kitchen. In addition to helping grow and serve the food during Southside's Farm to Fork dinner, students also bussed the tables.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Merribeth Brown brings dirty plates into the kitchen. In addition to helping grow and serve the food during Southside's Farm to Fork dinner, students also bussed the tables.

Buy this Photo
Brooke Feldman, Crosby Arent, Riley mari, Samantha Fineman and Lanie Fineman all pose for a photo during Southside's Farm to Fork dinner Tuesday night at The Francis.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Brooke Feldman, Crosby Arent, Riley mari, Samantha Fineman and Lanie Fineman all pose for a photo during Southside's Farm to Fork dinner Tuesday night at The Francis.

Buy this Photo
Event co-chairwomen Amie Boyle and Becky Angelo thank Southside Elementary parents and teachers for their time volunteering in the school's garden.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Event co-chairwomen Amie Boyle and Becky Angelo thank Southside Elementary parents and teachers for their time volunteering in the school's garden.

Buy this Photo
In addition to growing the ingredients for the Farm to Fork dinner, students also grew the rosemary featured in the centerpieces.

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

In addition to growing the ingredients for the Farm to Fork dinner, students also grew the rosemary featured in the centerpieces.

Buy this Photo
Share
Southside Elementary School students served up a farm-fresh meal during Southside's first annual Farm to Fork Family Feast.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The kids were calling the shots during Southside Elementary School's Farm to Fork Family Feast Tuesday evening at The Francis.

Thirty eager Southside students served as the "Southside Garden Cafe" waitstaff. The students, dressed for the part in long black-and-white-striped aprons and white button-up shirts, welcomed families to the event, which benefited the school's garden program. 

The food was made from ingredients that students helped grow in their school's garden and was served by the little gardeners themselves. Everything from the name of the fictitious restaurant to the menu was voted on by Southside students.

Southside Elementary's garden program was started six years offer students hands-on learning opportunities.

"We are so fortunate to have this opportunity at our school...that truly integrates the subjects of math, science and language arts," Southside Principal Steven Dragon said after thanking parents, students and volunteers for their participation in the program. 

The garden is funded by donations and managed by parents who volunteer with the students throughout the week.

"It truly is a green team," Dragon said. 

Although Southside has offered the program for six years, this is the first time it has hosted a dinner using the ingredients harvested in the garden. Event co-chairwomen Amie Boyle and Becky Angelo said that all proceeds from the event will benefit the program. In addition, Angelo hopes that the experience taught children about their origins of the food they eat. 

"This way the kids know food doesn't come out of a box," Angelo said. 

 

Related Stories