Students participated in the first Jog-a-thon Color Run to raise money for new turf for the athletic field.

Southside Elementary School students ran through rainbows of colored chalk to raise money for new turf on the athletic field Feb. 10 at Southside Elementary School.

All the participants were wearing T-shirts designed by third grade student Tais Gadar as they lined up on the starting line. The nice, new shirts were doused with more and more technicolor chalk with every lap.

After the last lap, the exhausted participants checked out their vibrant new attire before filing back to their classrooms.