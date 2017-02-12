 Skip to main content
Kirsten Hazelton' s poses before participating in the jog-a-thon.

Southside hosts colorful fundraiser

Event Co-Chairwomen Shea Dotson and Emily Stroud.

Assistant Principal Erica Brusoe and Principal Steven Dragon.

Sophia Warren and Wiela Donovan

Second grade students at Southside Elementary began the jog-a-thon

Students ran through clouds of colored chalk at the Southside Jog-a-thon Color Run.

Kim Rusek and Tess Evanoff cheer on the students.

Students ran through clouds of colored chalk at the Southside Jog-a-thon Color Run.

Volunteers marked off the number of laps students had run.

Students ran through clouds of colored chalk at the Southside Jog-a-thon Color Run.

Students ran through clouds of colored chalk at the Southside Jog-a-thon Color Run.

Lisa Collier and Addison Kaufman pose after finishing the jog-a-thon.

Beth Scheiderer hugs Sinclaire Scheiderer after the jog-a-thon

Students participated in the first Jog-a-thon Color Run to raise money for new turf for the athletic field.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Southside Elementary School students ran through rainbows of colored chalk to raise money for new turf on the athletic field Feb. 10 at Southside Elementary School. 

All the participants were wearing T-shirts designed by third grade student Tais Gadar as they lined up on the starting line. The nice, new shirts were doused with more and more technicolor chalk with every lap. 

After the last lap, the exhausted participants checked out their vibrant new attire before filing back to their classrooms. 

 

