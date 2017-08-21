Southside catches glimpse of solar eclipse

The highlight of the school day on Aug. 21 came near the end for Southside Elementary School students.

Students filed onto the playground, armed with glasses, paper pin-hole viewing devices and home made shoe box contraptions to view the solar eclipse.

Children, parents and faculty were able to watch as the moon's shadow passed over about 80% of the sun. It was difficult to tell which party was enjoying the event more.

Children munched on cosmic-themed snacks like moon pies and sun chips as teachers encouraged children to watch closely. After all, it will be another seven years before students will get to see another solar eclipse.