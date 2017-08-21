 Skip to main content
Southside Elementary Student Kyle Kenny watches the eclipse through solar eclipse viewing glasses.

Southside catches glimpse of solar eclipse

Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 |

Van Ammond watches the eclipse through a pin hole viewing devise.

Matthew Morris, Gabi DeLeo Anandi Fuller and Wyatt Woods

Southside Elementary School Principal Steven Dragon uses a shoe box viewing device to watch the solar eclipse.

Zoey Polk uses a a shoe box viewing device to watch the solar eclipse.

Allivia Egglefield, Ava Custer and Bella Diaz

Mason Freeman

McKenna Hankey

Students, faculty and parents spent the end of the school day outside on Aug. 21.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The highlight of the school day on Aug. 21 came near the end for Southside Elementary School students. 

Students filed onto the playground, armed with glasses, paper pin-hole viewing devices and home made shoe box contraptions to view the solar eclipse. 

Children, parents and faculty were able to watch as the moon's shadow passed over about 80% of the sun. It was difficult to tell which party was enjoying the event more.

Children munched on cosmic-themed snacks like moon pies and sun chips as teachers encouraged children to watch closely. After all, it will be another seven years before students will get to see another solar eclipse. 

