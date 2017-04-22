 Skip to main content
Kathy Hanas and her dog Pebbles

Southeastern Guide Dogs host a walk in the park

Oakley the Leonberger

Sadie Gamber, Tod Puppy mascot, Doris Forst and Nora Gamber with dogs Toby and Hexie

Tina Harrington, Hayli Quinn, Alida Schiller and Sarah Ehmann with dog Myla

Barb Ross and Carol Masio

Annabelle Taplinger poses with Tod Puppy.

Cathy Grippi, Jane Elkier and Laurie Frake

Alaina Robertson pets Tala the dog

Tala

Tina Zuczek, Tyla Zuczek, Tessa Tuczek and Cloee Sparrow

Terri Fletcher and Mason Moeller

Maximo Mattox, Amanda Rico Mattox with dog Captain

Lance

Emma Hanson

The group from Norton Hammersley Lopez and Skokos P.A. poses before the walk-a-thon

Participants begin the first lap of the walk-a-thon

Participants walked three laps around the Payne Park walking trail.

Nick and Thelma Cote participate in the Southeastern Guide Dog Walk-A-Thon in Payne Park.

Oboe Piccinich participates in the Southeastern Guide Dog Walk-A-Thon in Payne Park.

Linda Hutchinson participates in the Southeastern Guide Dog Walk-A-Thon in Payne Park.

Pups and their pals parade through Payne Park to benefit the Southeastern Guide Dogs.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It was all paws on deck in Payne Park on April 22 to raise funds for Southeastern Guide Dogs. 

The organization offers people with visual impairments and veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder service dogs. It has held a series of walk-a-thons in locations throughout Southwest Florida for 31 years to raise money for its programs. 

Dogs of all shapes all sorts came to Payne Park on Saturday morning to lend a paw to the cause. 

For Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of Philanthropy Jennifer Bryan it's a winning formula — dogs, their humans and charity. 

"It's really quite simple," she said. "It's a wonderful cause. It's a super event and it will never get old."

Her daughter, Hannah Bryan, has attended her fair share of Southeastern Guide Dog walk-a-thons, but she doesn't mind. 

"I get to pet all the doggies," she said. 

 

