Pups and their pals parade through Payne Park to benefit the Southeastern Guide Dogs.

It was all paws on deck in Payne Park on April 22 to raise funds for Southeastern Guide Dogs.

The organization offers people with visual impairments and veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder service dogs. It has held a series of walk-a-thons in locations throughout Southwest Florida for 31 years to raise money for its programs.

Dogs of all shapes all sorts came to Payne Park on Saturday morning to lend a paw to the cause.

For Southeastern Guide Dogs Director of Philanthropy Jennifer Bryan it's a winning formula — dogs, their humans and charity.

"It's really quite simple," she said. "It's a wonderful cause. It's a super event and it will never get old."

Her daughter, Hannah Bryan, has attended her fair share of Southeastern Guide Dog walk-a-thons, but she doesn't mind.

"I get to pet all the doggies," she said.