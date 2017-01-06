Although Thunder by the Bay has moved to Lakewood Ranch, a portion of the popular motorcycle charity event still calls Sarasota home.

The Coral House hosted this year's Welcome Thunder block party Jan. 6.

However, riders were not yet sold on the event’s new home at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, especially considering the weekend’s forecast, which calls for heavy rain Friday night and throughout Saturday.

“I haven’t been out to the complex, but the weather is not going to be nice,” Don Scholl said shortly after arriving at the block party. “It’s going to be a mud pit. Downtown, if it rains, the rain stops and it’s blacktop so you’re good to go.”

Although some first-time attendees were excited to be at the event, some return attendees were concerned about the future of the event.

Sarasota residents Carla Smith and Gary Griffith said they aren’t thrilled with the relocation and are interested to see how it affects the event long term. As for Smith, she isn’t hopeful.

“This will probably be the last one if they don’t move it,” Smith said.