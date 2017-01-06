 Skip to main content
Motorcycles lined the parking lot outside the Coral House.

South Sarasota welcomes the thunder

Kenny McCloud, Angel Choquette and Loretta McCloud

Kelley and Billy Shanley

Greg Pickwick, Gary Palinkas and Jim Gaal

Rodney Rohrs, Matt Williams, Max Meljac, Evan Kostreva and JJ Newman Jr.

Carla Smith and Gary Griffith.

Dave and Dawn Morgan, Dave and Lainie Nagy

Don and Kim Scholl, Lisa Fox and Andrew Poulos

Bill Loader sits on his motorcycle outside The Coral House during the Welcome Thunder event.

The Coral House owner Ken Perokop hands out beer tickets at the Welcome Thunder event.

Dora L. Wintrow, Betty Lorenzo and Doris L. White

Stacy Dillard-Spahn attaches a Steel Relic banner to a stage in The Coral House parking lot. The band performed during the Welcome Thunder event.

Lead guitarist Reed Spahn prepares for Steel Relic' s performance.

Rich and Donna Scrivani

Geary and Becky Richard

Reed Spahn plays his guitar during Steel Relic' s sound check.

Although the main event was moved the Lakewood Ranch, motorcycle enthusiasts made their way to Sarasota for the Welcome Thunder event at The Coral House.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Although Thunder by the Bay has moved to Lakewood Ranch, a portion of the popular motorcycle charity event still calls Sarasota home. 

The Coral House hosted this year's Welcome Thunder block party Jan. 6. 

However, riders were not yet sold on the event’s new home at the Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch, especially considering the weekend’s forecast, which calls for heavy rain Friday night and throughout Saturday.

“I haven’t been out to the complex, but the weather is not going to be nice,” Don Scholl said shortly after arriving at the block party. “It’s going to be a mud pit. Downtown, if it rains, the rain stops and it’s blacktop so you’re good to go.”

Although some first-time attendees were excited to be at the event, some return attendees were concerned about the future of the event.

Sarasota residents Carla Smith and Gary Griffith said they aren’t thrilled with the relocation and are interested to see how it affects the event long term. As for Smith, she isn’t hopeful.

“This will probably be the last one if they don’t move it,” Smith said.

