SMHF gets patrons excited for upcoming golf tournament

Looking at the e-vite for the Pre-Tournament Reception in anticipation of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament, it was easy to wonder where exactly the event was going to happen.

The reception took place on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club within about an hour of another fundraiser in the yacht club’s banquet room, but instead of trying to squeeze their pre-party in the event space, organizers were resourceful and utilized the breathtaking outdoor space by the yacht club’s marina.

Supporters of SMHF gathered on the back patio of the club for an exclusive sponsor reception featuring drinks, hors d’oeuvres and mingling before hearing from Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres and Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System President and CEO David Verinder.

Guests at the event learned that the proceeds from the golf tournament, which will take place Friday, May 5th, will go towards education programs at the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare system.