Adrian Gadd and Michele Beni

SMHF gets patrons excited for upcoming golf tournament

Friday, Apr. 28, 2017 |

Josh Yoder, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres and David Fouche

Bonnie and Bill Chapman

Betsy Marshall and Ricki Lindsay

Bill Staley, Jason LeFevre and Heather Mess

Jeff Heiken and Bruce Loeppke

Kyle Thomas and Bill Woeltjen

Michael Willis, Pam Ramhoeffer and Matt Harrell

Bill and Barb Genneken with Suellen and Virgil Kaeb

Art Wood, Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres and Sarasota Memorial Hospital COO Lorrie Liang

Ashley Wawrzyniak and Peter Havens

Sally Schule with Bruce and India Lesser

Joyce and Bill Milligan with Richard Gerrity

Nick Maddrill, Josh Corbo and Scott Currens

Joe Stout and Gloria Rigopulos

Joe Stout, Susan Rigopulos, Jeff Wilson and Gloria Rigopulos

Orlando Lopez-Isa and Michael WIllis

Larry and Priscilla Mitchell

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres gives opening remarks at the pre-tournament reception on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System President and CEO David Verinder laughs while addressing the crowd at the pre-tournament reception on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

The pre-reception for the 16th annual Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament was held on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Looking at the e-vite for the Pre-Tournament Reception in anticipation of the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation Golf Tournament, it was easy to wonder where exactly the event was going to happen.

The reception took place on April 27 at Sarasota Yacht Club within about an hour of another fundraiser in the yacht club’s banquet room, but instead of trying to squeeze their pre-party in the event space, organizers were resourceful and utilized the breathtaking outdoor space by the yacht club’s marina.

Supporters of SMHF gathered on the back patio of the club for an exclusive sponsor reception featuring drinks, hors d’oeuvres and mingling before hearing from Sarasota Memorial Healthcare Foundation President Mason Ayres and Sarasota Memorial Healthcare System President and CEO David Verinder.

Guests at the event learned that the proceeds from the golf tournament, which will take place Friday, May 5th, will go towards education programs at the Sarasota Memorial Healthcare system.

