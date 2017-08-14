Siesta Beach pavilion vandalized over weekend

Weekend graffiti at Siesta Beach was already covered up Monday morning, as workers painted over the vandalism.

County spokesperson Jason Bartolone said the historic pavilion area of Siesta Beach — to the north, where the restrooms and snack bar are located — was graffitied sometime on the night of Aug. 11. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene before 7 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Black, red and green spray painted words covered several walls on the relatively new structure, and spelled out words and phrases like “Orlando,” “Venezuela,” “O-town forever,” “hip-hop,” “narcos,” “religion” and “crown.”

“We haven’t had any major vandalism that I can recall since the upgrades were done to the site,” Bartolone said. The public beach was officially opened in February 2016.

“I can’t say that it’s a common occurrence,” he said.

County workers were on the scene the morning of Aug. 14, painting over the graffiti with white paint. Bartolone expects the graffiti to be completely covered by the end of the day, barring any inclimate weather.

The county filed a police report with the Sheriff’s Office, but it was not available at the time of publication. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said there were no suspects.