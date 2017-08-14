 Skip to main content
The graffiti spread over multiple sections of the structures making up the public beach. Photo courtesy Bob Brown.

Siesta Beach pavilion vandalized over weekend

The graffiti spread over multiple sections of the structures making up the public beach. Photo courtesy Bob Brown.

County worker Scott Crouch works to cover up the graffiti and find the right paint color to further erase the marks.

County worker Scott Crouch works to cover up the graffiti and find the right paint color to further erase the marks.

A "before" shot of the vandalism on the outside wall of a public restroom. Photo courtesy Sarasota County Government.

A "before" shot of the vandalism on the outside wall of a public restroom. Photo courtesy Sarasota County Government.

An "after" shot of the vandalism on wall of the public restroom.

An "after" shot of the vandalism on wall of the public restroom.

Several bits of the graffiti referenced Orlando. Photo courtesy Sarasota County Government.

Several bits of the graffiti referenced Orlando. Photo courtesy Sarasota County Government.

The county hoped to finish cleaning up the graffiti by the end of Aug. 14.

The county hoped to finish cleaning up the graffiti by the end of Aug. 14.

Several county workers had covered up the graffiti with white paint by 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

Several county workers had covered up the graffiti with white paint by 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14.

The graffiti, covering many of the walls around the public restrooms and snack bar, was already covered on Monday morning by county workers.
by: Cassidy Alexander Staff Writer

Weekend graffiti at Siesta Beach was already covered up Monday morning, as workers painted over the vandalism.

County spokesperson Jason Bartolone said the historic pavilion area of Siesta Beach — to the north, where the restrooms and snack bar are located — was graffitied sometime on the night of Aug. 11. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene before 7 a.m. on Aug. 12.

Black, red and green spray painted words covered several walls on the relatively new structure, and spelled out words and phrases like “Orlando,” “Venezuela,” “O-town forever,” “hip-hop,” “narcos,” “religion” and “crown.”

“We haven’t had any major vandalism that I can recall since the upgrades were done to the site,” Bartolone said. The public beach was officially opened in February 2016.

“I can’t say that it’s a common occurrence,” he said.

County workers were on the scene the morning of Aug. 14, painting over the graffiti with white paint. Bartolone expects the graffiti to be completely covered by the end of the day, barring any inclimate weather.

The county filed a police report with the Sheriff’s Office, but it was not available at the time of publication. A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office said there were no suspects.

