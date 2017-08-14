Siesta Beach pavilion and other business vandalized over weekend

Both the Siesta Beach pavilion and Frontier Communications building on Siesta Key were vandalized the night of Aug. 14, and police said the incidents appeared to be associated.

County spokesman Jason Bartolone said the historic pavilion area of Siesta Beach — to the north, where the restrooms and snack bar are located — was graffitied sometime on the night of Aug. 11. According to the police report, it happened sometime between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. that night. There are no security cameras at the pavilion.

Black, red and green spray painted words covered several walls on the relatively new structure, and spelled out words and phrases like “Orlando,” “Venezuela,” “O-town forever,” “hip-hop,” “narcos,” “religion” and “crown.”

According to police records, Frontier Communications, at 5600 Midnight Pass Road, was vandalized sometime after a sheriff’s deputy patrolled the area between 4 and 5 a.m. There appeared to be no security cameras at this property, either.

A Frontier Communications substation was vandalized with spray painted graffiti similar to what was at the beach, the report stated. At another part of the property, where employees park, a mirror, building and generator fuel tank were also vandalized.

Police were unable to make contact with a representative at Frontier. Although they believe the incidents are connected, they have no suspects at this time.

“We haven’t had any major vandalism that I can recall since the upgrades were done to the site,” Bartolone said about the public beach pavilion. The public beach was officially opened in February 2016.

“I can’t say that it’s a common occurrence,” he said.

County workers were at the beach pavilion the morning of Aug. 14, painting over the graffiti with white paint. Bartolone expects the graffiti to be completely covered by the end of the day, barring any inclement weather.