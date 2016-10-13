SHS students, faculty get tacky for spirit week

The pairing of socks and sandals were down every hallway at Sarasota High School for Tacky Tourist Day.

Throughout the spirit week students dressed in pink for breast cancer awareness, favorite sports teams and patriotic for America Day leading up to the Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 14.

Faculty members also participated with the dress-up days. Assistant Principal Merlin Schenk had no problem dressing up for the day with a child’s binoculars, socks and Crocs sandals.