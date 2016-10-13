 Skip to main content
Sarasota High School Spirit Day

SHS students, faculty get tacky for spirit week

Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016

Sarasota High School Assistant Principal Merlin Schenk completed his outfit with binoculars.

Sarasota High School Assistant Principal Merlin Schenk completed his outfit with binoculars, socks and sandals.

Bill Lawyer and Jane Bell

Jillian Bland and Demi Nott

Math teacher Kris Weccele donned the same backpack that she actually used as a tourist during a trip to Europe.

Lindsey Sanchez, Erica Lester, Megan Babin, Katie Barnett, Demi Nott, Anna Kurtek and Abbey McCauley

Mackenzie Lamont, Lauren Hamalian and Madilyn Lay

Mackenzie Lamont

Maya Santry and Max Dinnan

Students at Sarasota High School dress as tacky tourists for Homecoming Spirit Week.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

The pairing of socks and sandals were down every hallway at Sarasota High School for Tacky Tourist Day. 

Throughout the spirit week students dressed in pink for breast cancer awareness, favorite sports teams and patriotic for America Day leading up to the Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 14.

Faculty members also participated with the dress-up days. Assistant Principal Merlin Schenk had no problem dressing up for the day with a child’s binoculars, socks and Crocs sandals. 

