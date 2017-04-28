 Skip to main content
Joan and Bart Levenson

Shine On! brings island breezes to Bradenton

Joan and Bart Levenson

Co-Chairs Donna and David Koffman and Hakim and Melissa Morsli

Co-Chairs Donna and David Koffman and Hakim and Melissa Morsli

The majority of the decor went along with Visible Men Academy’s color scheme of yellow, gray and white at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

The majority of the decor went along with Visible Men Academy’s color scheme of yellow, gray and white at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Barbara Banks and Chanel Roberts

Barbara Banks and Chanel Roberts

Tim Milligan, James Henry and Sharon Milligan

Tim Milligan, James Henry and Sharon Milligan

Tara Spiess and Cristina Young

Tara Spiess and Cristina Young

Drummer Lenny Morgan performs during during cocktail hour at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Drummer Lenny Morgan performs during during cocktail hour at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Monet Sexauer, Dilip Mathew and Cindy Adams-Mathew

Monet Sexauer, Dilip Mathew and Cindy Adams-Mathew

Ellie Falck, Jacky and Steve Shenbaum and Lisa Ehrhart

Ellie Falck, Jacky and Steve Shenbaum and Lisa Ehrhart

Shari Phillips and Lorie Romano

Shari Phillips and Lorie Romano

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Melissa Morsli

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Melissa Morsli

Rita and Kingsley Hallerdin with Bridget Spiess

Rita and Kingsley Hallerdin with Bridget Spiess

Rick and Sandra Gomez with Bianca and Richard Lawrence

Rick and Sandra Gomez with Bianca and Richard Lawrence

Monica and Richard Van Buskirk with Heather Dunhill

Monica and Richard Van Buskirk with Heather Dunhill

Bart Lowther, Richard Karp and Brian Mariash

Bart Lowther, Richard Karp and Brian Mariash

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Co-Founder of Visible Men Academy Louis Parker and Tomeika Koski

Jaclyn Brunckhorst, Co-Founder of Visible Men Academy Louis Parker and Tomeika Koski

Mary Doughtery, Jack Sparrow impersonator Stuart Hales and Peg Marcus

Mary Doughtery, Jack Sparrow impersonator Stuart Hales and Peg Marcus

Bill Johnston, Barbara Zdravecky, Elisabeth Waters, Felice Schulaner and Dennis Rees

Bill Johnston, Barbara Zdravecky, Elisabeth Waters, Felice Schulaner and Dennis Rees

Bernie and Marlene Yanelli with Greg and Katie Patterson

Bernie and Marlene Yanelli with Greg and Katie Patterson

John and Lisa Shepard

John and Lisa Shepard

Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Elisabeth Waters and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Tammy Karp and Melissa Lane

Tammy Karp and Melissa Lane

The majority of the decor went along with Visible Men Academy’s color scheme of yellow, gray and white at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

The majority of the decor went along with Visible Men Academy’s color scheme of yellow, gray and white at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Melissa Morsli laugh during their opening address at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Melissa Morsli laugh during their opening address at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Visible Men Academy Co-Founders Neil Phillips and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips laugh as they’re recognized at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Visible Men Academy Co-Founders Neil Phillips and Shannon Rohrer-Phillips laugh as they’re recognized at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy.

Guests at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy had the chance to purchase the artistic centerpieces on the cocktail tables that, when bought, Architectural Salvage donated 20% to Visible Men academy.

Guests at Shine On! on April 28 at Visible Men Academy had the chance to purchase the artistic centerpieces on the cocktail tables that, when bought, Architectural Salvage donated 20% to Visible Men academy.

The annual fundraiser for Visible Mens Academy took on a Caribbean theme on April 8 at Visible Men’s Academy.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Guests at Shine On! Were feeling like every little thing was going to be alright April 28 at Visible Men’s Academy.

The Caribbean-themed affair was a cleverly laid back end-of-season bash that allowed eventgoers to relax, sip and mingle while donning their most festive island prints and/or VMA colors (yellow, gray and white).

VMA supporters enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and the tropical tunes of drummer Lenny Morgan during cocktail hour before adjourning to the tent on the back lawn for dinner and programming — all of which took place on the exact slice of land that the future finished school building will stand.

Guests had the chance to bid on three live auction items, bust a move on the dancefloor to the sounds of Leon Coldero and learn about the core mission of the boy’s charter school that operates under the values of SHINE: selflessness, honesty, integrity, niceness and excellence.

