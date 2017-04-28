Shine On! brings island breezes to Bradenton

Guests at Shine On! Were feeling like every little thing was going to be alright April 28 at Visible Men’s Academy.

The Caribbean-themed affair was a cleverly laid back end-of-season bash that allowed eventgoers to relax, sip and mingle while donning their most festive island prints and/or VMA colors (yellow, gray and white).

VMA supporters enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and the tropical tunes of drummer Lenny Morgan during cocktail hour before adjourning to the tent on the back lawn for dinner and programming — all of which took place on the exact slice of land that the future finished school building will stand.

Guests had the chance to bid on three live auction items, bust a move on the dancefloor to the sounds of Leon Coldero and learn about the core mission of the boy’s charter school that operates under the values of SHINE: selflessness, honesty, integrity, niceness and excellence.