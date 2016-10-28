Second Chance Last Opportunity celebrates 21 years at annual luncheon.
Second Chance Last Opportunity hosted its 21st annual Share the Light Luncheon at Michael’s On East on Thursday, Oct. 27. Attendees listened to live music by Martin Boone before learning more about the work that the intervention center does, such as life-management skills training, parenting-skills training, counseling and mentoring.
Dr. Lawrence Miller, Paul White and Peter Graham were honored for their outstanding contributions to the community.