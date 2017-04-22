Selby hosts Garden to Plate dinner

Supporters of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Marc Chagall fans and just good old-fashioned foodies gathered on the great lawn April 21 at Selby to enjoy fine French Riviera-inspired cuisine.

Garden to Plate: An Evening in Chagall’s French Riviera, a casually elegant event chaired by Nora and Billy Johnson with Jennifer and Ken Pendery, featured whimsical table settings and decor by Roger Capote and a five-course meal by Phil Mancini.

The menu included a first course of pan-seared scallop and shrimp, second course of roasted Florida black grouper, third course of herbs de Provence-braised lamb shank and an apricot tart and lavender ice cream for dessert.