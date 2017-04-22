 Skip to main content
Co-hosts Ken and Jennifer Pendery and Billy and Nora Johnson with Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki and Michael and Terri Klauber

Selby hosts Garden to Plate dinner

Rita Rodriguez and Carol Otterbein

The gardens were decked on in whimsical decor for Garden to Plate: An Evening in Chagall’s French Riviera on April 21 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Lilah Rippett and Julie Johnson

Hal and Gayle Logan with Jennifer Simms and Rosenda Calloway

Michael and Amanda Kulaw

Lilah Rippett, Julie Johnson with Co-Hosts Jennifer and Ken Pendery and Lisa and Shane Schaibly

Susan Burdsall and Nina Christman

Sheryl Vieira and Sandy Albano

Victoria Winterer with Richard and Sarah Ayotte

Kitty Cranor, Melissa Delisser and Julia Prewitt

Guests sat at one continuous table for Garden to Plate: An Evening in Chagall’s French Riviera on April 21 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.

Nevin Thomas, Christine Lindsay, Co-Host Billy Johnson, Dora Maria Thomas and Rob Prewitt

Kathy and Buddy Rice with Fred and Allison Cochran

Garden to Plate: An Evening in Chagall’s French Riviera took place on April 21 at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Supporters of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, Marc Chagall fans and just good old-fashioned foodies gathered on the great lawn April 21 at Selby to enjoy fine French Riviera-inspired cuisine.

Garden to Plate: An Evening in Chagall’s French Riviera, a casually elegant event chaired by Nora and Billy Johnson with Jennifer and Ken Pendery, featured whimsical table settings and decor by Roger Capote and a five-course meal by Phil Mancini.

The menu included a first course of pan-seared scallop and shrimp, second course of roasted Florida black grouper, third course of herbs de Provence-braised lamb shank and an apricot tart and lavender ice cream for dessert.

