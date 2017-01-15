 Skip to main content
Charlotte and Charles Perret with Jean Weidner-Goldstein

Selby hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner

Mike McLaughlin, Joni Steinberg and Sandy Rederer

Flora Major and Ron Kendall

Susan McKie, Amy Miller and Evelyn Mink

Bob Essner, Teri Hansen, Anne Essner and Skip and Jan Swan

Peggy Allen and Steve Dixon

Michael Ann Wells with Joan and Bart Levenson

Mitch Helton, Ray Breslof and Kent Lane

Ann Hollins and Lowe Morrison

Harry Leopold, Audrey Robbins and Neil and Sandra DeFeo

Ray and Debbie Breslof with Howard and Bryna Tevlowitz

Jay and Marlo Turner

Joyce Cooper, Lois Stulberg, Martin Tucker and Ina Schnell

Margaret Wise and Chris Voelker

Mike Baker and Gloria Moss

Ann Logan and Jennifer Rominiecki

Jade Fischer, Jane and Brad Robbins, Ilene Denton and Ilene Fox

Dennis Diamond, Bella Meyer, Tina Synder and husband and speaker James Snyder

Veronica Brady and Tom Luzier

Guests enjoyed a stunning sunset over Sarasota Bay.

Bernice Davis, Gailyn Popovich, Sally Lucke-Elkes, Dennis Diamond and Beth Miller

Allison and Tom Luzier

Robert Kohmen, Sheri Weinstein and Kelvin Cooper

The gardens celebrated its top donors at Michael’s on the Bay Jan. 15.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Selby supporters gathered for drinks and a spectacular view of the sunset over Sarasota Bay Jan. 15 for the Chairman’s Circle Dinner.

The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Chairman’s Circle is a group of supporters who donate $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 or more every year to Selby. Donors also have the chance to underwrite one or more of Selby Gardens’ “cornerstone activities”: education and interpretation, horticultural display and collections care, botanical research and artistic expression.

Dinner speakers included floral artist and granddaughter of Marc Chagall, Bella Meyer, along with Israel Museum Director James Snyder.

