Selby hosts Chairman’s Circle Dinner

Selby supporters gathered for drinks and a spectacular view of the sunset over Sarasota Bay Jan. 15 for the Chairman’s Circle Dinner.

The Marie Selby Botanical Gardens Chairman’s Circle is a group of supporters who donate $2,500, $5,000, $10,000, $20,000 or more every year to Selby. Donors also have the chance to underwrite one or more of Selby Gardens’ “cornerstone activities”: education and interpretation, horticultural display and collections care, botanical research and artistic expression.

Dinner speakers included floral artist and granddaughter of Marc Chagall, Bella Meyer, along with Israel Museum Director James Snyder.