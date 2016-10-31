 Skip to main content
Bella Cogan and Aimee Cogan

Selby Gardens gets spooky

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016

Bella Cogan and Aimee Cogan

Summer Leicht paired a witch hat with her princess Bell dress.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Suzy Kalin paints a sparkly ghost on Brooke Shaal's cheek. Brooke Shaal decided to get a sparkly ghost because she knew her sister, Rowan Shaal, wouldn't like and Brooke didn't want her sister to copy her.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Brooke Shaal poses with her younger sister Rowan Shaal, who opted for a rainbow, unicorn combination.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Kimley Hamlin, 3, plays a xylophone during the Spooktacular event on Sunday at Marie Selby Gardens. Kimley dressed as the Disney princess Rapunzel.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Greyson Miller excitedly grabs his monkey balloon animal.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Weston Elken, Brantley Elken, Lily Higgins, Estella Stroth, and all wait in line to get a balloon animal.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Emery Elken dressed as Disney's Tinker Bell.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Sienna Ackerman peers into the candy bowl at Selby's Spooktacular event on Sunday at Marie Selby Gardens. Sienna Ackerman dressed as Snow White.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Amayah Hayden and Maxine Gould select candy from Jeannie Perales in the "mad scientist" section of the Selby Spooktacular event.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Trip McEachern, Jennifer Lampl, Don McEachern and Savannah McEachern.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Jeannie Perales, Bruce Holst and Deanna Ferguson

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Jenny and John Parish sit with their children Tom Parish, 2, and Judy Parish, 4.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Kim Betts of the Gamble Creek Band opened its set with My Baby Loves Me by Martina McBride.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Aleksandrs Spalvins, 2, enjoys Selby's Spooktacular event.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Attendees sat in lawn chairs and on blankets to listen to the Gamble Creek Band.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Veth Senenoi holds Ragan Reilly, who dressed up like Mini Mouse.

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 |

Princess and superheroes ruled the day at Selby's second Spooktacular event.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Ninjas and princesses and superheroes (oh my!) invaded Marie Selby Gardens on Sunday for its second Spooktacular event. 

Just under 2,000 people came out to enjoy the festivities, which included face painting and pumpkin decorating as well as a "mad scientist" area where children could use microscopes to discover underwater micro-organisms. 

New to the event this year was a "monster pet rock" decorating area, a rock climbing wall and an afternoon concert featuring the Gamble Creek Band. 

 

