Selby Gardens gets spooky

Ninjas and princesses and superheroes (oh my!) invaded Marie Selby Gardens on Sunday for its second Spooktacular event.

Just under 2,000 people came out to enjoy the festivities, which included face painting and pumpkin decorating as well as a "mad scientist" area where children could use microscopes to discover underwater micro-organisms.

New to the event this year was a "monster pet rock" decorating area, a rock climbing wall and an afternoon concert featuring the Gamble Creek Band.