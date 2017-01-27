Selah Freedom hosts annual luncheon and fashion show

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Center Grand Foyer was packed to the brim Jan. 26, but for good cause.

Giving women — and a few men — gathered to celebrate the work of Selah Freedom to combat sex trafficking in the Sarasota area. The event started with a cocktail hour on the terrace, where guests mingled and bid on several auction items.

Guests then moved into the foyer where they enjoyed salads while listening to Selah Freedom Co-Founder and President/CEO Elizabeth Fisher tell the story of the organization. The fashion show commenced shortly after, and featured all black and white outfits to symbolize the organization’s mantra, “to bring light into the darkness.”

Fashion show outfits were provided by Selah Vie Boutique and Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear.