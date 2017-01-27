 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Selah Freedom hosts annual luncheon and fashion show

Co-Chairwomen Donna Koffman and Tammy Karp

Sue Rothbardt and Aileen Cornbleet

Sue Rothbardt and Aileen Cornbleet

Wendy Feinstein struts the runway in one of her own dresses that she donated to Selah Vie Boutique.

Wendy Feinstein struts the runway in one of her own dresses that she donated to Selah Vie Boutique.

Shirley Fein, Jeanette Malachowski and Kathy Marder

Shirley Fein, Jeanette Malachowski and Kathy Marder

Donna Cailor, Marilyn Rowen and Sue Donaldson

Donna Cailor, Marilyn Rowen and Sue Donaldson

Mindy Zeitler hits the runway in a dress from Selah Vie Boutique.

Mindy Zeitler hits the runway in a dress from Selah Vie Boutique.

Tammy Zelenak, Amy Friedrich and Dede Jones

Tammy Zelenak, Amy Friedrich and Dede Jones

Barbara Tye and Barbara Glanz

Barbara Tye and Barbara Glanz

Chelsea Turley models a creation by her mother, designer Karen Roth, from her Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear line.

Chelsea Turley models a creation by her mother, designer Karen Roth, from her Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear line.

Ellie Fernands with her daughter, Melissa Fernands

Ellie Fernands with her daughter, Melissa Fernands

Mary Lee Bischoff, Jane Hamlin and Suzanne Erickson

Mary Lee Bischoff, Jane Hamlin and Suzanne Erickson

Emily Fernands walks the runway in a Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear dress.

Emily Fernands walks the runway in a Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear dress.

Sherri Lazin and Cathy Neubauer

Sherri Lazin and Cathy Neubauer

Susan Samson, Denise Harris and Kyla Yungst

Susan Samson, Denise Harris and Kyla Yungst

Chelsea Turley models a creation by her mother, designer Karen Roth, from her Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear line.

Chelsea Turley models a creation by her mother, designer Karen Roth, from her Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear line.

Barbara Parker and Brooke Kernan

Barbara Parker and Brooke Kernan

Rosann Argenti, Inna Snyder, Melissa Howard, Gay Daniel and Maggie Mandell

Rosann Argenti, Inna Snyder, Melissa Howard, Gay Daniel and Maggie Mandell

Shelley Sarbey and Laurel Bermudez

Shelley Sarbey and Laurel Bermudez

Co-Founder and President/CEO Elizabeth Fisher and Lisa Rowe

Co-Founder and President/CEO Elizabeth Fisher and Lisa Rowe

Sandra Chororos, Lissa Murphy, Elisabeth Waters and Anne Shackman

Sandra Chororos, Lissa Murphy, Elisabeth Waters and Anne Shackman

Jeanne Paulus and Sarah Macrae

Jeanne Paulus and Sarah Macrae

Rene Moyer, Simi Ranajee and Cheri Christiansen

Rene Moyer, Simi Ranajee and Cheri Christiansen

Heather Dunhill and Tomeika Koski

Heather Dunhill and Tomeika Koski

Marina Glushonkova struts the runway in a Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear dress.

Marina Glushonkova struts the runway in a Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear dress.

Paula Chapman and Christina Crespo

Paula Chapman and Christina Crespo

Valarie McKay and Selah Freedom Co-Founder Misty Stinson

Valarie McKay and Selah Freedom Co-Founder Misty Stinson

Graci McGillicuddy and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Graci McGillicuddy and Umbreen Khalidi-Majeed

Stefania Orofino, Jamie Fernandez and Andrea Matter

Stefania Orofino, Jamie Fernandez and Andrea Matter

Denise Cotler and Susie Bowers

Denise Cotler and Susie Bowers

The fourth annual A New Beginning fashion event was held at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Center.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Center Grand Foyer was packed to the brim Jan. 26, but for good cause.

Giving women — and a few men — gathered to celebrate the work of Selah Freedom to combat sex trafficking in the Sarasota area. The event started with a cocktail hour on the terrace, where guests mingled and bid on several auction items.

Guests then moved into the foyer where they enjoyed salads while listening to Selah Freedom Co-Founder and President/CEO Elizabeth Fisher tell the story of the organization. The fashion show commenced shortly after, and featured all black and white outfits to symbolize the organization’s mantra, “to bring light into the darkness.”

Fashion show outfits were provided by Selah Vie Boutique and Karen Roth Eco-luxe Resort & Loungewear.

