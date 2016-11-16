Seaplace welcomes back its residents

With plates piled high and wine glasses filled, Seaplace residents gathered for their Welcome Back Party on Nov. 16.

The dinner took place in the clubhouse where 70 guests enjoyed watching the sunset over the Gulf of Mexico. It was the residence’s first event of the season and guests enjoyed reuniting after summers of vacation and family time.

Guests brought various dishes such as fruit salad, carrot cake, deli wraps and other bites to make the dinner a potluck.