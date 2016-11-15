Scott Anderson Roast gives attendees something to laugh about

Supporters of JHCF roasted Scott Anderson at Michael’s Wine Cellar.
Board members and supporters of the Jewish Housing Council Foundation celebrated beloved Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson on Monday, Nov. 14 at Michael’s Wine Cellar. Guests enjoyed wine and a gourmet dinner while listening to various friends and JHCF colleagues “roast” Anderson, who said he would rather have people make fun of him instead of honor him with a traditional dinner.
The event served as a precursor to the organization’s annual Keeping the Dream Alive fundraiser, which happened directly afterwards in the ballroom of Michael’s On East.