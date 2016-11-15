 Skip to main content
Betty Schoenbaum and Linda DiGabriele

Scott Anderson Roast gives attendees something to laugh about

Betty Schoenbaum and Linda DiGabriele

Carol Camiener with Ben and Gigi Huberman

Carol Camiener with Ben and Gigi Huberman

Kevin Keeney and BJ Creighton

Kevin Keeney and BJ Creighton

Chairwoman Debbie Haspel and Gerri Aaron

Chairwoman Debbie Haspel and Gerri Aaron

Anne Garlington, Dorothea Sandland and Jill Levine

Anne Garlington, Dorothea Sandland and Jill Levine

Randy Mallitz, board president, and Irna Blumenthal

Randy Mallitz, board president, and Irna Blumenthal

Honoree Scott Anderson and JHCF CEO Heidi Brown

Honoree Scott Anderson and JHCF CEO Heidi Brown

Chairwomen Debbie Haspel and Chairman Larry Haspel laugh as they introduce Scott Anderson to begin the roast.

Chairwomen Debbie Haspel and Chairman Larry Haspel laugh as they introduce Scott Anderson to begin the roast.

Mickey Fine and Susan Mallitz

Mickey Fine and Susan Mallitz

Janet and Bruce Udell with Graci McGillicuddy

Janet and Bruce Udell with Graci McGillicuddy

Scott Anderson listens to JHCF Board President Merrill Wynne recite a poem that he wrote for the roast. Wynne signed and laminated the poem so he would give it to Anderson as a gift.

Scott Anderson listens to JHCF Board President Merrill Wynne recite a poem that he wrote for the roast. Wynne signed and laminated the poem so he would give it to Anderson as a gift.

Scott Anderson laughs as Jill Levine roasts him.

Scott Anderson laughs as Jill Levine roasts him.

Morton Siegel and Anne Virag

Morton Siegel and Anne Virag

Guests gathered at Michael's On East to watch Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson get roasted.

Guests gathered at Michael’s On East to watch Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson get roasted.

Supporters of JHCF roasted Scott Anderson at Michael's Wine Cellar.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Board members and supporters of the Jewish Housing Council Foundation celebrated beloved Vice President of Philanthropy Scott Anderson on Monday, Nov. 14 at Michael’s Wine Cellar. Guests enjoyed wine and a gourmet dinner while listening to various friends and JHCF colleagues “roast” Anderson, who said he would rather have people make fun of him instead of honor him with a traditional dinner.

The event served as a precursor to the organization’s annual Keeping the Dream Alive fundraiser, which happened directly afterwards in the ballroom of Michael’s On East.

