 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

SCOPE awards Alta Vista principal as boundary crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

SCOPE Executive Director John McCarthy, 2016 Boundary Crosser recipient Barbara Shirley, SCOPE Board Chairman Tom Tryon and Dan Bailey.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Joe Henson, Sarasota County School Superintendent Lori White and Mary Kay Henson

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Joseph Devore and Steve Queior

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Maria Orduno, an Alta Vista Elementary School ESOL Paraprofessional, with her daughter Serena.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Michael Page and SCOPE Executive Director John McCarthy

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Community Foundation of Sarasota President and CEO Roxie Jerde with Senior Vice President of Community Investment John Annis.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Charlotte Perret and 2014 Boundary Crosser Cathy Layton

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Jim and Barbara Shirley

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Master of ceremonies and 2009 SCOPE Boundary Crosser Dan Bailey.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

SCOPE Executive Director John McCarthy

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Alta Vista Elementary School Principal Barbara Shirley accepts the SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser award.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Carolyn Johnson welcomes Barbara Shirley to the podium to accept the 2016 Boundary Crosser award.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

The SCOPE Boundary Crosser alumni: C.J. Fishman; Sandra Terry; Pam Truitt; Cathy Layton; Dan Bailey;Barbara Shirley; Christine Jennings; Carolyn Johnson.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

SCOPE Executive Director John McCarthy explains that the award was personalized for Barbara Shirley to include children reading.

Buy this Photo
SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser

Wednesday, Sep. 14, 2016 |

Members of the Alta Vista Elementary staff applaud for Barbara Shirley.

Buy this Photo
Share
Barbara Shirley recognized for two-generation approach to education.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

It was a proud moment for Maria Orduno and daughter Serena to see her mentor Alta Vista Elementary School Principal Barbara Shirley awarded the SCOPE 2016 Boundary Crosser Tuesday evening. 

“It’s amazing, she’s such a wonderful mentor,” Orduno said. “She makes us all feel like we can do it because I see all of the wonderful things she’s done with the students”

Orduno works as an ESOL paraprofessional at Alta Vista where Shirley has encouraged her to pursue a degree in Elementary Education. 

It’s an example of one of the ways Shirley is crossing boundaries to educate the children and parents who attend Alta Vista. 

Sarasota County Openly Plans for Excellence or SCOPE awarded Shirley the 2016 Boundary Crosser Tuesday evening in a ceremony at Michael’s On East. 

As principal of a Title 1 school Shirley has taken a two-generation approach to education with the Eagle Academy summer program.  

Through the free program more than 352 kindergarten through third grade students have attended the free program. Over the course of seven weeks students are immersed in academic and arts enrichment programs in an attempt to prevent summer learning loss. 

The Eagle Academy has grown to include a Parent University with classes to improve employment opportunities for Alta Vista Elementary parents. 

Related Stories