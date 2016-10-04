A Savory Palate cooks up monthly chef series

Wine was flowing at A Savory Palate’s monthly chef series on Oct. 4.

Guests enjoyed four small dishes paired with four different wines during the tasting. This was the second chef series hosted by A Savory Palate. Owner Paulette Callender, who also owns The Spice and Tea Exchange, which used to do the monthly series, said it’s nice to have the series at A Savory Palate because the store’s products can be used.

“We like working with locals, so I think it’s fun to pair up with chefs and see what they can do with our products,” she said.

This month’s chef was Nicole Coudal who prepared grilled pineapple topped with dark chocolate balsamic vinegar, toasted almonds and salt for dessert.

The dark chocolate balsamic vinegar is sold in the store, and Callender said she’s even put it on ice cream before.