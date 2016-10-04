 Skip to main content
Chef Nicole Coudal and Brandon Snyder of Opici Wine, a family distributor, and A Savory Palate owner Paulette Callender

A Savory Palate cooks up monthly chef series

Linda Ford, Candy Richey, Alison Albee and Donna Butler

A Savory Palate hosts a Chef Series tasting each month. For $35, guests can try four small plates and wines.

Paulette Callender listens as Chef Nicole Coudal explains how the caramelized onion jam enhances a dish.

The first dish was roasted baby eggplants with fresh tomato, caramelized onion jam and rosemary infused olive oil drizzle.

The first dish was paired with La Playa Sauvignon Blanc.

The second dish was orzo with basil, tomato and mozzarella in premium vinaigrette.

Chef Nicole Coudal and A Savory Palate owner Paulette Callender

Sharri and Jerry Rogers and Jim and Elizabeth Davis

The third dish was North Atlantic cod poached in Italian medium premium olive oil, topped with calamata olive tapenade.

Kathy Stout-Labauve, Wendy Cox, Karen Johnson and Cathy Kuhlman

Greg and Lola Lecewicz with Tom Conklin and Janice Cook

Brendan Coudal tops with dessert dish with dark chocolate balsamic vinegar.

The fourth and final dish was grilled pineapple topped with dark chocolate balsamic vinegar, toasted almonds and salt.

Guests enjoyed four dishes and four wines on Oct. 4.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Wine was flowing at A Savory Palate’s monthly chef series on Oct. 4.

Guests enjoyed four small dishes paired with four different wines during the tasting. This was the second chef series hosted by A Savory Palate. Owner Paulette Callender, who also owns The Spice and Tea Exchange, which used to do the monthly series, said it’s nice to have the series at A Savory Palate because the store’s products can be used.

“We like working with locals, so I think it’s fun to pair up with chefs and see what they can do with our products,” she said.

This month’s chef was Nicole Coudal who prepared grilled pineapple topped with dark chocolate balsamic vinegar, toasted almonds and salt for dessert.

The dark chocolate balsamic vinegar is sold in the store, and Callender said she’s even put it on ice cream before.

