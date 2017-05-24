 Skip to main content
Sam Ray and Chef Allen Yu of Tsunami Sushi.

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week returns for 12th year

Sam Ray and Chef Allen Yu of Tsunami Sushi.

Tsunami Sushi was one of the participating restaurants featured at the kickoff event.

Ashley Erickson and Kary Erickson

Ashley Erickson and Kary Erickson

Saluté served agnolotti pasta.

Saluté served agnolotti pasta.

Mattison' s served salmon

Mattison' s served salmon

Mattison' s served salmon

Mattison' s served salmon

Brian Harmon and Mike Straffin, of Mattison' s

Brian Harmon and Mike Straffin, of Mattison' s

Chef Jamil Pineda of Michael' s On East.

Chef Jamil Pineda of Michael' s On East.

Michael' s On East served blue crab, jalapeño and roasted tomato bisque.

Michael' s On East served blue crab, jalapeño and roasted tomato bisque.

Chef Paul Mattison, Sarah Firstenberger and Michael Klauber.

Chef Paul Mattison, Sarah Firstenberger and Michael Klauber.

Saluté served tomato bruschetta.

Saluté served tomato bruschetta.

Denise Cotler, Judi Gallagher and Elaina Mand.

Denise Cotler, Judi Gallagher and Elaina Mand.

Alex Floethe, Sandy Moore and Jayme McHale.

Alex Floethe, Sandy Moore and Jayme McHale.

The celebration of local cuisine features a record 79 restaurants this year.
by: Nick Friedman Managing Editor of Arts and Culture

Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week returns starting June 1 for its 12th year. Hosted by Visit Sarasota County, the annual celebration of local cuisine runs through June 14, offering guests discounted pre-fixe dinner and lunch menus.

This year, three-course dinners are $32 and mulitcourse lunch menus are $16. With 11 new restaurants participating, this year features a record total of 79.

Several restaurants offered samples of their menus May 17 at a kickoff event at Saluté Restaurant.

 

