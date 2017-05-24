Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week returns starting June 1 for its 12th year. Hosted by Visit Sarasota County, the annual celebration of local cuisine runs through June 14, offering guests discounted pre-fixe dinner and lunch menus.

This year, three-course dinners are $32 and mulitcourse lunch menus are $16. With 11 new restaurants participating, this year features a record total of 79.

Several restaurants offered samples of their menus May 17 at a kickoff event at Saluté Restaurant.