The Ringling Bridge Run is a tradition as old as the Ringling Bridge itself. The most recent bridge was opened in 2003.

Not long after the it was completed thousands of runners made their way across the iconic structure, and on the morning of Jan. 14 1,800 runners gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to do it again.

The race is now in its 14th year. Race Director Rhonda Kapusta said her favorite part of the race is the community’s energy throughout the event.

“It’s really had a connection to the community,” Kapusta said.