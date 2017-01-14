 Skip to main content
Race Director Rhonda Kapusta cheers runners on at the starting line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Sarasota YMCA hosts annual Ringling Bridge run

Dan Pollock motivates runners at the starting line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Paula Renner cheers on runners.

Runners line up at the starting line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Participants of the 14th Annual Ringling Bridge Run near the turn onto Tamiami Trail.

Participants of the 14th Annual Ringling Bridge Run near the turn onto Tamiami Trail.

Participants of the 14th Annual Ringling Bridge Run near the turn onto Tamiami Trail.

Jessica Harney and Hannah Gross cheer on runners at the final turn of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Runners near the finish line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Runners cross the finish line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Maria Zubkova passes out water at the finish line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Jasmine Acosta waits for her cousin the cross the finish line of the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

John Lockwood, Amy Sarkissian and Carrie Sarkissian

Runners check their times after finishing the 14th annual Ringling Bridge Run.

Carrie Sarkissian, 6, smiles while checking her race time.

Top finishers Dustin Spanbauer, who set a course record with his time of 20 minutes, 43 seconds, and Claire Larson, who finished in 24 minutes, 28 seconds.

Over 1,800 runners made the annual trek across the Ringling Bridge to support the Sarasota YMCA.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

The Ringling Bridge Run is a tradition as old as the Ringling Bridge itself. The most recent bridge was opened in 2003.

Not long after the it was completed thousands of runners made their way across the iconic structure, and on the morning of Jan. 14 1,800 runners gathered at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to do it again.

The race is now in its 14th year. Race Director Rhonda Kapusta said her favorite part of the race is the community’s energy throughout the event.

“It’s really had a connection to the community,” Kapusta said.

 

