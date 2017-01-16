Sarasota Residents walk in unity in of honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

North Osprey Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Way had some extra traffic on Jan. 16.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, residents and visitors of Sarasota walked from the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The 1.2 mile walk might not have been long, but it was powerful. Some people held signs, some cheered and some sang along to music.

People of all ages gathered for the walk that ended with an afternoon of performances, activities and celebration at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

Before the walk began, Helen James, event organizer and member of Suncoast Women of Action told the crowd it was a happy and glorious day.

“We’re going to make a difference in 2017,” she said to the crowd.

The day started with a breakfast and continued with the walk and celebration and a basketball game at Booker High School. James said this event is so important because people need to know about their leaders.

“It’s our history,” she said. “It’s our legacy. It’s our democracy.”