 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Donna Glendening, Sarasota, Sheri Silvio, Venice, and Heidi Sanchez, Sarasota, preparing for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Sarasota Polo Club hosts a pink parade

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Donna Glendening, Sheri Silvio and Heidi Sanchez prepare for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Buy this Photo
Bradenton's Roger Marquis, 76, shows his great granddaughter Corrine Kitcher, 3, how to clap her hands during a dance show at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Bradenton's Roger Marquis, 76, helps his great granddaughter Corrine Kitcher, 3, clap during a dance at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Scot Cranston, 53, Bradenton's Dr. Adam Phillips, 34, and Bradenton's Dr. Paul Toomey, 34, show off their festive doctors outfits that they wore during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Parrish's Scot Cranston, Bradenton's Dr. Adam Phillips and Bradenton's Dr. Paul Toomey are dressed for success.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Jenyva Johnson, 38, walks against breast cancer with her son Evan Johnson, 10.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Jenyva Johnson walks with her son, Evan.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Scot Cranston, 53, wore a pink wig and a feathery scarf during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. Cranston was representing Florida Surgical Specialists as the company's chief operating officer.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Parrish's Scot Cranston, 53, sports a pink wig and scarf during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Faustina Fayo-Abrams, 65, holds her sign high up in the air, reading "no one walks alone" for all to see during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sarasota's Faustina Fayo-Abrams, 65, holds her sign during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto's Corrine Kitcher, 3, Lisa Chives, 50, Madison Johnson, 7, and Lillian Johnson, 4, all wearing matching tutu's to support breast cancer awareness at the Making Strides Walk that took place at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

In back, 3-year-old Corrine Kitcher is held by Lisa Chives. In front, Madison Johnson and Lillian Johnson wear matching tutus to support breast cancer awareness.

Buy this Photo
Anna Maria Island's Susan Bruce, 65, shows off her dance moves at the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Anna Maria Island's Susan Bruce shows off her dance moves.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Kathy Schille, 51, with a huge pink ribbon around her shoulders while she dances with the American Cocktail Society, a non-profit organization for breast cancer awareness, at the Making Strides Walk.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sarasota's Kathy Schille, 51, shows off a huge, pink ribbon while she dances with the American Cocktail Society, a non-profit organization for breast cancer awareness.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's American Cocktail Society, a non-profit organization that raises money for breast cancer awareness, dances their heart out before embarking on the Making Strides Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Members of Sarasota's American Cocktail Society, a non-profit organization that raises money for breast cancer awareness, dance their hearts out before the walk.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Susan Link, 68, Mary Cusimano, Sarasota, and Bradenton's Cassie Jewell, 68, wave their pom poms as they celebrate their completion of the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Lakewood Ranch's Susan Link, Sarasota's Mary Cusimano and Bradenton's Cassie Jewell, celebrate their completion of the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Aiden Zengal, 10, and Logan Tatro, 9, play around in their all pink outfits after finishing the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Sarasota's Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sarasota's Aiden Zengal, 10, and Logan Tatro, 9, are in the pink after finishing the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Buy this Photo
Parrish's Anita Squire, 52, soaks up some sun in the midst of the large crowd that came out for the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Parrish's Anita Squire, 52, soaks up some sun in the midst of the large crowd that came out for the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Diane Mariola and her daughter Alder Mariola, 29, with her son Tyler Mariola, 5, at the costume photo booth in their funky attire at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sarasota's Diane Mariola, Alder Mariola and Tyler Mariola pose at the costume photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's ukulele group The Hawaiian Shirts post up on the grass and play tunes to entertain those walking during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Sarasota ukulele group, The Hawaiian Shirts, provide entertainment during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

Buy this Photo
Pink balloons, a symbol for breast cancer awareness, hung on the trees throughout the walking course during Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016 |

Pink balloons, a symbol for breast cancer awareness, hang on the trees throughout the walking course during the Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at the Sarasota Polo Club.

Buy this Photo
Share
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks closer to a cure at Sarasota Polo Club
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22 at the Sarasota Polo Club could have been characterized as a pink parade.

Besides all the entertainment, such as live music and dance performances, those who participated in the three-mile walk, covered themselves from head-to-toe in pink attire.

The event raised money for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research fund, which besides research, provides information and support about breast cancer 24-7. 

Related Stories