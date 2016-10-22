Sarasota Polo Club hosts a pink parade

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Oct. 22 at the Sarasota Polo Club could have been characterized as a pink parade.

Besides all the entertainment, such as live music and dance performances, those who participated in the three-mile walk, covered themselves from head-to-toe in pink attire.

The event raised money for the American Cancer Society's breast cancer research fund, which besides research, provides information and support about breast cancer 24-7.