Sarasota Orchestra sets the tone with first dinner of the season

Musicians, orchestra staff and classical-lovers all gathered at Michael’s Wine Cellar on Nov.1 for the first of three Anu & Friends Dinners benefiting the Sarasota Orchestra this season. Guests dined on a gourmet Michael’s On East meal and watched a performance by Masterworks 1 Soloist and Sarasota Orchestra Concertmaster Daniel Jordan with Music Director Anu Tali. Jordan also gave a talk on the Mendelssohn concerto that he has been performing with the Orchestra for 18 years, as well as his impressions of the 1695 Guarneri violin he plays.

The evening’s discussion was moderated by Russell Gant, Music Director and host on Classical WSMR.