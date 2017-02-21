 Skip to main content
Veronica Brady and Co-Chairs Tom and Sherry Koski

Sarasota Orchestra performs 'A Little Night Music'

Bettina Von Walhof, Bev Bartner, Co-Chairwoman Renee Hamad and Bev Fisher

Rudy and Lois Lucek, Anne-Marie Russell and Mike Hein

Millie Croson, Marilyn K. Kucharski and Sharon Gardner

Gudrun and Jorgen Graugaard

Carol Crosby and Skip Swan

Larry Solowey and Sally Brown

Geri and Ron Yonover with Melvy Lewis

Diana Lager, Josh Horne and Katherine Jordan

Mike and Ellen Esposito, David Bavar and Peggy and Ken Abt

Frank and Kathy Rock with Betty Shapiro, Claudia McCorkle, Richard Ferrell and Bud Shapiro

Tim and Caroline Ryan with John Miller

Charlie and Rosalie Peirce with Yoko Kita

Aino Tomson and Maare Kuuskvere

Lisa Mets with Erkki Taada

The floral centerpieces, tablecloths, napkins and table number signs all went along with the blue and white color scheme.

Lori and Jay Solomon

Mickey Fine and Donald Chusid

Susan Sofia, Larry Milas and Gail Goldrath

Sheila Wynne, Sarasota Orchestra Music Director Anu Tali and Merrill Wynne

Co-Chairs Bev and Bob Bartner

Meliss Swenson and Laura Petty

Kurt Wilkening and Ron Yonover

The Sarasota Youth Orchestra Intermezzo String Ensemble performs.

Guests dined under stunning futuristic drapings bathed in ocean-like lights.

The orchestra’s biggest fundraiser of the year was held at Municipal Auditorium on Feb. 21.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

It was a sea of blue and white Feb. 21 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. Sarasota Orchestra musicians and supporters alike gathered under futuristic drapings and blue spotlights for the new event, which replaced the annual Orchestra Gala and Concert.

The evening began with cocktails and mingling before guests were seated for a dinner catered by Michael’s On East. Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joe McKenna welcomed guests before the first course, and event Co-Chairman Tom Koski introduced the first performers of the evening, the Youth Orchestra Intermezzo String Ensemble, who performed  “Eine kleine Nachtmusik,” Mozart; “Small Overture,” Matthews and “Pulse Pounding,” O’Laughlin.

Other performances ensued between the next two courses and featured Natalie Helm, principal cello, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Sarasota Orchestra Brass Quintet. Helm performed “Suite No. 1,” Bach; the choir performed "How Can I Be Still," Miina Harma and "Oh, Sing and Cheer," K.A. Hermann and the quintet performed “Concerto,” Vivaldi/Bach arr. Baldwin.

