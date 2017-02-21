Sarasota Orchestra performs 'A Little Night Music'

It was a sea of blue and white Feb. 21 at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium. Sarasota Orchestra musicians and supporters alike gathered under futuristic drapings and blue spotlights for the new event, which replaced the annual Orchestra Gala and Concert.

The evening began with cocktails and mingling before guests were seated for a dinner catered by Michael’s On East. Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joe McKenna welcomed guests before the first course, and event Co-Chairman Tom Koski introduced the first performers of the evening, the Youth Orchestra Intermezzo String Ensemble, who performed “Eine kleine Nachtmusik,” Mozart; “Small Overture,” Matthews and “Pulse Pounding,” O’Laughlin.

Other performances ensued between the next two courses and featured Natalie Helm, principal cello, the Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir and Sarasota Orchestra Brass Quintet. Helm performed “Suite No. 1,” Bach; the choir performed "How Can I Be Still," Miina Harma and "Oh, Sing and Cheer," K.A. Hermann and the quintet performed “Concerto,” Vivaldi/Bach arr. Baldwin.