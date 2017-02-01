 Skip to main content
Monika Orumaa and Dick Ingram

Sarasota Orchestra hosts second Anu and Friends dinner of season

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017

Bette and Arn Hoffman

Nicole Eibe, Tammie Sandoval, Mel Fingerut and Greg Badger

Tom and Sherry Koski, Carol Camiener and Jeff Boyd

Gigi and Ben Huberman with Lois Stulberg

Kersti Linask, James Goulder Jr. and his wife, Ingrid Goulder

Erkki Taada, Lisa Mets, Malle Sibul and Dick Ingram

Natalie Helm and Simon Trpčeski

Ellen and Mike Esposito, Judith Rudges and David and Betty Jean Bavar

Jane and Bill Knapp, Gerri Aaron, Marv Albert, George Nickson and Samantha Bennett

Shirley Palmer, Anu Tali and Sandy Cowing

Jennifer Chun, Marlo Turner, Heidi Kellman and Angela Chun

George Handley, Lucy Hedrick and Gary Heard

Gwen and Tom Watson

Betsy Pennewill and Anne Garlington

Jocelyn Udell and Roxie Jerde

John Miller and Debbi Breslof

Jerry and Helga Bilik

Renate Eberbach, Gabriele Robinson and Ernst and Erika Waldeck

Rosalie Peirce and Janice Landauer

Mary Ann Fair and Mary Alice McGovern

Harry Leopold, Audrey Robbins and Mary Lou and Ed Winnick

Jerry and Beathe Elden

Dorothea Sandland and Mark Pritchett

Each table was adorned with a floral centerpiece at the Anu and Friends dinner on Jan. 31 at Sarasota Yacht Club.

*Jonathan Spivey, John Miller, Natalie Helm, Erkki-Sven Tüür, Anu Tali, Ernie Kretzmer, Simon Trpčeski, Samantha Bennett, George Nickson and Brad Williams

The dinner series continued at Sarasota Yacht Club on Jan. 31.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The event name “Anu and Friends” rang true at the Jan. 31 installment of the Sarasota Orchestra dinner series that featured several guests of the same heritage as Tali.

Special guest Erkki-Sven Tüür is a composer from Estonia, the same nation that the Sarasota Orchestra music director hails from. Several Estonian guests also attended the event, and could be heard speaking rapidly in their native tongue.

There were also several visiting soloists who attended the event, such as Jennifer Chun and Angela Chun who traveled from New York.

The dinner featured a special performance by Natalie Helm, principal cello, and Jonathan Spivey, principal keyboard.

