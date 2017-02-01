Sarasota Orchestra hosts second Anu and Friends dinner of season

The event name “Anu and Friends” rang true at the Jan. 31 installment of the Sarasota Orchestra dinner series that featured several guests of the same heritage as Tali.

Special guest Erkki-Sven Tüür is a composer from Estonia, the same nation that the Sarasota Orchestra music director hails from. Several Estonian guests also attended the event, and could be heard speaking rapidly in their native tongue.

There were also several visiting soloists who attended the event, such as Jennifer Chun and Angela Chun who traveled from New York.

The dinner featured a special performance by Natalie Helm, principal cello, and Jonathan Spivey, principal keyboard.