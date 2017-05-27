Sarasota National Cemetery honors veterans

As the sun continued to rise and the dew on the grass dried, 450 volunteers walked the Sarasota National Cemetery, stopping at each gravesite to place a flag in front of it.

The flags were placed in honor of the cemetery’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony. Following the placing of the flags, kids flowered the gravesites with rose petals. Later, the ceremony began with opening remarks and a speech by cemetery Director Jon Rosentrater, who called on those who are experiencing their first Memorial Day without a loved one.

“I want you to know this shrine is meant to honor them all, and you have our deepest condolences,” Director of the Sarasota National Cemetery Jon Rosentrater said.

Dr. Julio Gonzalez, a State Representative and and U.S. Navy Veteran spoke next. He called one some famous last words of Nathan Hale who said “I regret that I have but one life to give to my country.”

“Those men and women put it all on the line not because they hated what stood in front of them but because they loved what was behind,” he said.

Before the presentation of wreaths, keynote speaker Lt. Gen. Thomas Montgomery addressed the crowd. He said Memorial Day should be a time of deep reflection. Although veterans might not know their impact, they are an example for today’s generation he said.

“They fought beside each other for each other,” Montgomery said.