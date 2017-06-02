 Skip to main content
Gabi Casciato and Sara Higham

Sarasota High School sends off the class of 2017

Gabi Casciato and Sara Higham

Rashonda Williams, Jacqueline Reyes and Krystal Castell

Rashonda Williams, Jacqueline Reyes and Krystal Castell

Haley Beaulieu, Madison Napier, Ashley McDonald and Merissa Stewart

Haley Beaulieu, Madison Napier, Ashley McDonald and Merissa Stewart

Adriana Langston and Chaslee Isterling

Adriana Langston and Chaslee Isterling

Cheyenne Hibner, Damian Rodriguez and Julie Wroblewski

Cheyenne Hibner, Damian Rodriguez and Julie Wroblewski

Ryan Sherman, Emmanuel Lambright, Landon Koven and Javier Lavin

Ryan Sherman, Emmanuel Lambright, Landon Koven and Javier Lavin

Teerth Patel, T’Shawn Barry, David Ervin and Tommy Vu

Teerth Patel, T’Shawn Barry, David Ervin and Tommy Vu

Ben Klein, Cole Grisson, Quinn Nilon, Earle Kelly, Conor Brady and Jeremy Erickson

Ben Klein, Cole Grisson, Quinn Nilon, Earle Kelly, Conor Brady and Jeremy Erickson

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Terra Jones and Zandy Sanders

Terra Jones and Zandy Sanders

Caira Merae Nuessle, Stephanie Katya Mamus and Lara Dasha Mamus

Caira Merae Nuessle, Stephanie Katya Mamus and Lara Dasha Mamus

Sydney Camp, Brianna Dowd and Codi Elliott

Sydney Camp, Brianna Dowd and Codi Elliott

Sean Whitton and Alex Wojtaszek

Sean Whitton and Alex Wojtaszek

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Supporters of the class of 2017 gathered on June 2 at Sarasota High School to show their love for the new graduates.

Supporters of the class of 2017 gathered on June 2 at Sarasota High School to show their love for the new graduates.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the cafeteria before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the cafeteria before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the cafeteria before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the cafeteria before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students helped each other adjust their caps before lining up in the cafeteria before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students helped each other adjust their caps before lining up in the cafeteria before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Students waited for the signal to line up in the gymnasium before graduation began on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Graduates goof off in line outside the stadium before graduation on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Graduates goof off in line outside the stadium before graduation on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Graduates goof off in line outside the stadium before graduation on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Graduates goof off in line outside the stadium before graduation on June 2 at Sarasota High School.

Families and friends of graduates show their support before Sarasota High School graduation on June 2 at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Families and friends of graduates show their support before Sarasota High School graduation on June 2 at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students enter arm in arm during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students enter arm in arm during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students enter arm in arm during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students enter arm in arm during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Student speakers approach the stage during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Student speakers approach the stage during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

The crowd sings the National Anthem during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

The crowd sings the National Anthem during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students perform at the start of the Sarasota High School graduation ceremony at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students perform at the start of the Sarasota High School graduation ceremony at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students and faculty listen to student speeches during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students and faculty listen to student speeches during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students listen to student speeches during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Students listen to student speeches during Sarasota High School graduation at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.

Graduates beat the rain and tossed their caps June 2 at Cleland Stadium at Ihrig Field.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

Just seven hours before rows upon rows of black and white-clad graduates filled the stadium at Sarasota High School, the rain was coming down so hard that drivers on Tamiami Trail couldn’t drive faster than 25 miles per hour.

However, at 8 p.m. on June 2 at Cleland Stadium, nearly 500 seniors sat in dry seats for a muggy yet clear night of reflection and celebration — their last night as high schoolers.

The end of their academic career in the Sarasota County Schools system began in two locations: the cafeteria for the girls, and the gymnasium for the boys. As the white-robed girls left the cafeteria in a single-file line, the black-robed boys were instructed to file into an identical line to the right of them.

They parted ways when they reached the track, but they reunited once they reached Ihrig Field, where each student walked down the aisle to their seat arm in arm with a student of the opposite sex.

Once seated, students listened to several performances, student speeches and a welcome from Principal David Jones before crossing the stage. Four years and countless homework assignments later, they did it — they earned their diploma.

