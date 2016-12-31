 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Sarasota families celebrate New Year's Eve downtown

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Caleb Overholt looks down to see how far he' s climbed.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Dana Till takes a spin on a dinosaur ride.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Hazel Maggin catches some air on a bungee jump.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Heather Taylor gives her son Malachi a pep talk before he takes on the challenge climb for a chance to win $100.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

John, Steve, Stevie and Mary Boyle

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

John Boyle clears the obstacle course.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Laura, Michael and Gracelyn Colon

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Malachi Taylor takes on the challenge climb.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Mitchell and Merrick Parker are ready to celebrate the new year on Main Street.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Nathan Frantz takes a twirl on a tea cup ride with his son Elliott.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Families enjoyed the final day of 2016 in Downtown Sarasota.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Sarasota residents usher in the new year with the Pineapple Drop downtown.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

The main attraction for the Pineapple Drop was lifted into the air at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Sarah, Avery and Jake Portugal check out the rides on First Street.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Shane DeVooght of Superiorland Concessions looks forward to having a front row seat to the Pineapple Drop.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

The Tornado ride spins on Pineapple Avenue.

Buy this Photo
Downtown Sarasota New Year' s Eve

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 |

Yal Wang takes in the coaster during the carnival for the Pineapple Drop.

Buy this Photo
Share
Residents and visitors soak up the remaining hours of 2016 before the Pineapple Drop in Downtown Sarasota.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Downtown Sarasota buzzed with excitement to welcome the new year with the annual Pineapple Drop. 

While most Americans wait for the ball to drop in the Times Square, Sarasota residents prefer a tropical twist on the tradition and countdown to the Pineapple Drop at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. 

Families filled Main Street to enjoy carnival rides and the chance to win prizes with games on New Year's Eve. The event started during the day with games and picked up in the evening with live music.

Related Stories