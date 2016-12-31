Sarasota families celebrate New Year's Eve downtown

Downtown Sarasota buzzed with excitement to welcome the new year with the annual Pineapple Drop.

While most Americans wait for the ball to drop in the Times Square, Sarasota residents prefer a tropical twist on the tradition and countdown to the Pineapple Drop at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue.

Families filled Main Street to enjoy carnival rides and the chance to win prizes with games on New Year's Eve. The event started during the day with games and picked up in the evening with live music.