Dee Harmer, Sarasota County Administrator Tom Harmer and Christine Robinson

Sarasota Chamber welcomes the Orioles

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 |

Rob Negle, Rob Halloy and Amber Albright

Stephanie Strausbaugh and Michelle Tarullo

John and Patricia Haviaras

Steve Querio and The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board George McGonagill.

Kimberlie Buchanan and Sharon Viner

President of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Kevin Cooper and Dom DiMaio

Marty Taffel, Jennifer Boris, Orioles player David Washington and Kristey Richardson

Stuart and Miriam Cassell

Bob Brittingham and Debbie Jennings

Lori Moran and Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran

President of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County Mark Huey and Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos.

Orioles Executive Vice President John Angelos thanks Sarasota County for their partnership with the Orioles.

Orioles Manager Buck Showalter addresses guests.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce cheers on the home team at reception for the Baltimore Orioles.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

It's time to play ball in Sarasota, but not before members of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce welcomed back the Baltimore Orioles for the 2017 spring training season on Feb. 22 at the Francis. 

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper thanked the Orioles for their continued commitment to Sarasota County.

Cooper said that their partnership is not only benefits Sarasota economically, but contributes to creating a stronger community in Sarasota County. 

"It's a long standing tradition here in Sarasota County," Cooper said. "Its part of the fabric of what makes Sarasota, Sarasota."

The Orioles first home game is at 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Ed Smith Stadium. 

