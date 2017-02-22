It's time to play ball in Sarasota, but not before members of the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce welcomed back the Baltimore Orioles for the 2017 spring training season on Feb. 22 at the Francis.

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper thanked the Orioles for their continued commitment to Sarasota County.

Cooper said that their partnership is not only benefits Sarasota economically, but contributes to creating a stronger community in Sarasota County.

"It's a long standing tradition here in Sarasota County," Cooper said. "Its part of the fabric of what makes Sarasota, Sarasota."

The Orioles first home game is at 1:05 p.m. on Feb. 26 at Ed Smith Stadium.