 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Steve Geiger, a research scientist at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, and Larry Stults, president of the Sarasota Bay Watch

Scallop Search weathers storm

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Steve Geiger, a research scientist at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, and Larry Stults, president of the Sarasota Bay Watch

Randall Patterson, Sarasota Bay Watch Programming Director Ronda Ryan and Megan Ehlers

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Randall Patterson, Sarasota Bay Watch Programming Director Ronda Ryan and Megan Ehlers

Jack Ryan and Valerik Romie

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Jack Ryan and Valerik Romie

This was the first year the Scallop Search participants have had to search in the rain.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

This was the first year the Scallop Search participants have had to search in the rain.

Alyssa Avalos, Tara Goldstein and Peter Peduzzi

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Alyssa Avalos, Tara Goldstein and Peter Peduzzi

Ross, Carolyn and Emerson Windom, Al Jeffrey, Ralph Stork-George and Valerik Romie

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Ross, Carolyn and Emerson Windom, Al Jeffrey, Ralph Stork-George and Valerik Romie

Stephen Kuehl, Darcy Young and President of the Sarasota Bay Watch Larry Stults

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Stephen Kuehl, Darcy Young and President of the Sarasota Bay Watch Larry Stults

Jeff Jamison, Jennifer Lampl, Lauren Kabat, Darcy Young and Stephen Kuehl were supposed to kayak around Sarasota Bay during the search but decided to hold off because of the weather.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Jeff Jamison, Jennifer Lampl, Lauren Kabat, Darcy Young and Stephen Kuehl were supposed to kayak around Sarasota Bay during the search but decided to hold off because of the weather.

Rafe, Cheri and Ethan Sackett

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Rafe, Cheri and Ethan Sackett

As soon as the captains steered their boats out on Sarasota Bay, a storm rolled in.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

As soon as the captains steered their boats out on Sarasota Bay, a storm rolled in.

As soon as the captains steered their boats out on Sarasota Bay, a storm rolled in.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

As soon as the captains steered their boats out on Sarasota Bay, a storm rolled in.

This was the 10th year of the Scallop Search. Steve Geiger, a research scientist at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, said this Scallop Search is one of the largest driven by the community.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

This was the 10th year of the Scallop Search. Steve Geiger, a research scientist at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, said this Scallop Search is one of the largest driven by the community.

Because of the storm, visibility was poor for divers.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Because of the storm, visibility was poor for divers.

Emerson Windom passed the time by fishing.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Emerson Windom passed the time by fishing.

Jeff Jamison watches as the storm rolled over Sarasota Bay.

Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 |

Jeff Jamison watches as the storm rolled over Sarasota Bay.

Buy this Photo
Share
Despite thunderstorms, participants of the Great Scallop Search of 2017 continued their mission.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The clouds were dark, but no rain was falling as participants of the Great Scallop Search of 2017 ventured out on Sarasota Bay.

But then a clap of thunder rumbled over heard. It started to drizzle.

A few minutes later the rain picked up, but the participants persisted.

They were on a mission.

The scallop search, a no harvest event, took place on Aug. 26 at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron.

Despite the thunderstorm, participants continued their search for scallops. Some participants even offered to keep equipment and return it to the Sarasota Bay Watch at a later date so they could search when the weather was more accommodating.

“They’re troopers,” Sarasota Bay Watch President Larry Stults said of the participants. “They’re staying out.”

In its 10 years of existence, the Scallop Search has never faced rain or thunder. Stults said the clouds and rain would decrease the amount of lighting getting to the sea grass where participants were searching for scallops. But he was still hopeful.

“Despite the challenging weather, they can still do a fine search,” he said.

More than 120 people signed up for the event, and though some canceled because of the weather, those that did search were rewarded with not only lunch but an education too.

Steve Geiger, a research scientist at the Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, said events like this are important because it’s different than reading material on scallops or the bay watch handing out pamphlets. Events like the Scallop Search get people in the water and allows them to touch seagrass or seashells.

“You literally have to immerse yourself in the environment,” Geiger said.

Related Stories