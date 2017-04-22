Sarasota Bay Cup: The Mote Marine Laboratory Regatta sets sail

One Design Course Winners E Scow First place: John Gallick

Second place: Mark Grinder

Third place: Ted Weihe Flying Scott First place: John Pether

Second place: Bob Twinem

Third place: Dave Thinel

PHRF Course Winners Cruiser First place: Dave Ettinger

Second place: Lew Lawrence

Third place: Mike Collins MultiHull First place: Tung Nguyen

Second place: Bill Johnson

Third place: Jon Dowd Non-Spinnaker First place: Doug Dearden

Second place: Rudolf Reinecke

Third place: David Wilson Pocket Cruiser First place: Bob Miller

Second place: John Huber

Third place: Stephen Neumer Spinnaker First place: Paul Eckel

Second place: Richard Gress

Third place: Chas Weiss

When planning this year’s Sarasota Bay Cup, race chairman Bill Jacobs wanted to make a splash.

Following the completion of Bird Key Yacht Club’s marina renovation, the Sarasota Bay Cup returned to Bird Key and came back with a charitable partner. For the first-time ever, the Sarasota Bay Cup benefited a nonprofit, and this year, Mote Marine Laboratory was chosen as the beneficiary.

Youth Sailing Winners 420 First place: Terra Ehrhart

Second place: Bryce Tone Laser Radius First place: Ciara Dorsay

Second place: Matthew King Open BIC First place: James Freund

Second place: Lily Herndon Opti-green First place: Brodie Hausman

Second place: Jacob Mattson

Third place: Adrian Spinelli-Sax Opti-rwb First place: Sebastian Spinelli-Sax

Second place: Nicholas DeWitt

Third place: Connor Snead

On April 22, 74 sailboats took to the waters of Sarasota Bay and competed in three classes; Performance Handicap Racing Fleet, one-design races with Flying Scots and E-Scows and youth sailing and model boat races. Racing day coincidentally fell on Earth Day, a fact Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby was happy to share as sailing is a sustainable sport.

Overall Awards Sarasota Bay Cup – PHRF: Paul Echel Sarasota Bay Cup - One Design: John Gallick Ed Price Trophy: Paul Echel

“This is a great opportunity to highlight Mote and the community,” he said.