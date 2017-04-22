 Skip to main content
Bird Key Yacht Club Commodore Charlie Wilson, Mote Marine Laboratory President and CEO Michael Crosby and race chairman Bill Jacobs

Sarasota Bay Cup: The Mote Marine Laboratory Regatta sets sail

Seventy four sailboats participated in this year’s regatta that included a youth sailing regatta as well.

The Sarasota Bay Cup dates back to the 1920s. It was discontinued during World War II, and Bird Key Yacht Club resurrected it in 2008.

This was the first time the regatta benefited a nonprofit. Funds raised from this year’s regatta will to go Mote Marine Laboratory.

The regatta included a One Design Course, PHRF Course and youth sailing.

The Sarasota Bay Cup dates back to the 1920s. It was discontinued during World War II, and Bird Key Yacht Club resurrected it in 2008.

Although Bird Key Yacht Club resurrected the Sarasota Bay Cup in 2008, the Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosted the regatta in 2015 while Bird Key’s marina was being renovated.

This was the first time the regatta benefited a nonprofit. Funds raised from this year’s regatta will to go Mote Marine Laboratory.

The regatta had two different courses. The One Design Course had two categories, E Scow and Flying Scott, and the PHRF Course had five categories; cruiser, multi-hull, non-spinnaker, pocket cruiser and spinnaker.

Although Bird Key Yacht Club resurrected the Sarasota Bay Cup in 2008, the Sarasota Sailing Squadron hosted the regatta in 2015 while Bird Key’s marina was being renovated.

Following the regatta, youth sailors had an award celebration at Mote Marine Aquarium, while the adults celebrated at Bird Key Yacht Club.

Marlene Riebel, Herb Larrabee and Jennifer Faugust

Skip Tucker and Dick Hoey

Helen and Ed Rhawn and Chris Hersberger

Al Reibel and Terry Notari

Nancy Hoey, Marilyn Huseby and George Allgair

Roger and Maggie Kilgore and Anne and Warren Vose

Lori and Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran

Rosemary McMullen and Holly Hennessy

Mike Collins, a Mote staff member, accepts the award for third place in the cruiser division of the PHRF Course from Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby.

Rob Roche, Sue Forrest and Mike Collins accept the award for third place in the Cruiser division of the PHRF Course from Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby.

Rudolf Reinecke accepts the award for second place in the non-spinnaker division for the PHRF Course from Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby.

Tung Nguyen and crew accept the award for first place in the multihull division of the PHRF Course from Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby.

Richard Gress and crew accept the award for second place in the spinnaker division of the PHRF Course from Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby.

Paul Eckel, with Doug Fischer, won first place in the spinnaker division, the overall Sarasota Bay Cup Award for the PHRF course and the Ed Price Trophy.

Rob Roche, Ken Mckinney, Sue Forrest and Mike Collins raced “Emma” in the regatta.

More than 70 boats sailed around Sarasota Bay on April 22 in the regatta that will benefit Mote.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

 

 

 

When planning this year’s Sarasota Bay Cup, race chairman Bill Jacobs wanted to make a splash.

Following the completion of Bird Key Yacht Club’s marina renovation, the Sarasota Bay Cup returned to Bird Key and came back with a charitable partner. For the first-time ever, the Sarasota Bay Cup benefited a nonprofit, and this year, Mote Marine Laboratory was chosen as the beneficiary.

On April 22, 74 sailboats took to the waters of Sarasota Bay and competed in three classes; Performance Handicap Racing Fleet, one-design races with Flying Scots and E-Scows and youth sailing and model boat races.  Racing day coincidentally fell on Earth Day, a fact Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby was happy to share as sailing is a sustainable sport.

“This is a great opportunity to highlight Mote and the community,” he said.

