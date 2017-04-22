Sarasota Bay Cup: The Mote Marine Laboratory Regatta sets sail

More than 70 boats sailed around Sarasota Bay on April 22 in the regatta that will benefit Mote.
When planning this year’s Sarasota Bay Cup, race chairman Bill Jacobs wanted to make a splash.
Following the completion of Bird Key Yacht Club’s marina renovation, the Sarasota Bay Cup returned to Bird Key and came back with a charitable partner. For the first-time ever, the Sarasota Bay Cup benefited a nonprofit, and this year, Mote Marine Laboratory was chosen as the beneficiary.
On April 22, 74 sailboats took to the waters of Sarasota Bay and competed in three classes; Performance Handicap Racing Fleet, one-design races with Flying Scots and E-Scows and youth sailing and model boat races. Racing day coincidentally fell on Earth Day, a fact Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby was happy to share as sailing is a sustainable sport.
“This is a great opportunity to highlight Mote and the community,” he said.