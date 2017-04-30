 Skip to main content
Co-Chairwomen Pat Golemme, Jean Weidner Goldstein and Hillary Steele

Sarasota Ballet hosts last major fundraiser of the season

Sunday, Apr. 30, 2017 |

Nancy Thorfinnson and Florence Wildner

Chris Carstens, Mary and Joseph Puncec and Sandra Brue

Margaret Barbieri and Jean Weidner Goldstein

Carol Foss and Micki Sellman

Hal Liberman, Jean Weidner Goldstein, Vivian Kouvant and Marlene Liberman

Mary Ann Negron and Robbi Weaver

Jim and Elaine McCormack

Joe Volpe and Wally Kraemer

Beth Green, Audrey Robbins and Julie Wolfe

Barbara Staton and Bob Cutler

Virginia Bailey and Lynda Doery

Judy Cahn and Marjorie Floyd

Caroline Amory and Liz Wolfe

Joan Campo-Liga and Tony Liga

Ed Town, Steve Rubin and Christopher Hird

Marilyn Nordby and Sue Giroux

Russell Lee and Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb

Sue Peterson and Jess Spencer-Keyse

Bobbye Schott and Pat Talbott

Dex Honea, David Beliles, Lisa Walsh, Kate Honea and Matt Walsh

On Pointe benefited Dance — The Next Generation on April 30 at Sarasota Opera House.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

The courtyard was bustling April 30 at the Sarasota Opera House, but the Sarasota Ballet supporters weren’t there to watch the company perform.

Instead, they came to watch the sea of little pink tights shuffling past the courtyard to the dress room.

Dance — The Next Generation was created in 1991 as a way of developing young dancers through a program emphasizing discipline and self-esteem. The program has grown from offering only classical ballet instruction to now offering ballet, jazz, composition and elements of dance to students who are most at risk of dropping out of school.

Through their dance lessons, these students learn the self discipline necessary to achieve academic goals and become better members of society.

The annual DNG fundraiser, On Pointe, began with a social hour during which guests enjoyed tapas, beer and wine before adjourning to the theater for a film introducing DNG students and volunteers.

After hearing an introduction from Program Director Lisa Townsend and graduate testimonials from Director of Education Christopher Hird and Director of Marketing and Development Marjorie Floyd, it was show time.

Eventgoers were treated to four performances by the DNG students, including “At the Hop,” “Life Doesn’t Frighten Me,” “We Are…” and “The Genuine Article,” the last of which was choreographed by the students.

Proceeds from the event helped establish a scholarship for an entire new class of students in honor of Principal Dancer Kate Honea.

