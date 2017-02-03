Sarasota Ballet honors director Iain Webb

As the sun set on Feb. 3, the Ca’D’Zan Room and Terrace of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota filled with chatter and laughter as donors of the Sarasota Ballet gathered for a private dinner honoring Director Iain Webb.

Webb is embarking on this 10th season with the company. At the dinner, Board Chairwoman Hillary Steele, principal dancer Kate Walsh-Honea and Board Chairwoman Emerita Sydney Goldstein spoke about Webb and what it’s like to work with him.

Attendees enjoyed a spinach and romaine strawberry salad before enjoying one of three available entree options, including seared snapper, red wine marinated chicken and grilled polenta napoleon and dessert.