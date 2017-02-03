 Skip to main content
Sarasota Ballet Board Chairwoman Hillary Steele, Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb and Sarasota Ballet Board Chairwoman Emerita Sydney Goldstein

Sarasota Ballet honors director Iain Webb

Sarasota Ballet Board Chairwoman Hillary Steele, Sarasota Ballet Director Iain Webb and Sarasota Ballet Board Chairwoman Emerita Sydney Goldstein

Jean Volpe, Bud and Betty Shapiro and Sarasota Ballet Executive Director Joseph Volpe

Jean Volpe, Bud and Betty Shapiro and Sarasota Ballet Executive Director Joseph Volpe

Dick Johnson, Betty and Bud Shapiro and Marsha Johnson

Dick Johnson, Betty and Bud Shapiro and Marsha Johnson

Richard and Helen March

Richard and Helen March

Sandra Frank and Dennis Campbell

Sandra Frank and Dennis Campbell

Isabel Becker and Fred Doery

Isabel Becker and Fred Doery

Tom Watson, Eleanor Williams and Gwen Watson

Tom Watson, Eleanor Williams and Gwen Watson

Lynda Doery, Micki Sellman and Barbara Jacob

Lynda Doery, Micki Sellman and Barbara Jacob

Jerome Goldstein, Martha Harrison and Sydney Goldstein

Jerome Goldstein, Martha Harrison and Sydney Goldstein

Peggy and Ken Abt

Peggy and Ken Abt

Mercedes O’Connor and Lydia Landa

Mercedes O'Connor and Lydia Landa

Maureen Steiner and Helen Ferguson

Maureen Steiner and Helen Ferguson

Julie Harris and Sarasota Ballet Board Chairwoman Hillary Steele

Julie Harris and Sarasota Ballet Board Chairwoman Hillary Steele

Toby and Noel Siegel

Toby and Noel Siegel

Harry Leopold and Kelly Romanoff

Harry Leopold and Kelly Romanoff

Sean and Cara Keenan

Sean and Cara Keenan

Judy Cahn, Gerri Aaron and David Bavar

Judy Cahn, Gerri Aaron and David Bavar

Clare and Rich Segall and Victoria Hulland

Clare and Rich Segall and Victoria Hulland

Ricardo Rhodes and Maureen Steiner

Ricardo Rhodes and Maureen Steiner

Donors of the Sarasota Ballet gathered for a private dinner honoring Director Ian Webb on Feb. 3.

Donors of the Sarasota Ballet gathered for a private dinner honoring Director Ian Webb on Feb. 3.

Each table was simply decorated with gold settings and flowers in the center.

Each table was simply decorated with gold settings and flowers in the center.

Rick Bertoni, Jamie Carter and Amy Wood

Rick Bertoni, Jamie Carter and Amy Wood

Christine Windsor and Danielle Brown

Christine Windsor and Danielle Brown

Sarasota Ballet donors gathered for a private dinner at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota on Feb. 3.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

As the sun set on Feb. 3, the Ca’D’Zan Room and Terrace of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota filled with chatter and laughter as donors of the Sarasota Ballet gathered for a private dinner honoring Director Iain Webb.

Webb is embarking on this 10th season with the company. At the dinner, Board Chairwoman Hillary Steele, principal dancer Kate Walsh-Honea and Board Chairwoman Emerita Sydney Goldstein spoke about Webb and what it’s like to work with him.

Attendees enjoyed a spinach and romaine strawberry salad before enjoying one of three available entree options, including seared snapper, red wine marinated chicken and grilled polenta napoleon and dessert.

