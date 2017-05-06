 Skip to main content
Ken Shields works on his entry into the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Sand sculptors compete on Siesta Key

Saturday, May. 6, 2017

Ken Shields works on his entry into the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Participants work on their entries into the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Participants work on their entries into the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Sadie Smith points as the sand sculptures near the halfway mark in the competition.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Sadie Smith points as the sand sculptures near the halfway mark in the competition.

Nicole Colton, Wendy Kiesewetter and Paige Krittenden pose next to their sculpture-in-progress Misty the Mermaid.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Nicole Colton, Wendy Kiesewetter and Paige Krittenden pose next to their sculpture-in-progress Misty the Mermaid.

Cole Loo lies down next to his sculpture called Emoji.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Cole Loo lies down next to his sculpture called Emoji.

Valeria Nolasco, Ryann Taylor and Camilo Nolasco pose next to their sculpture called By the Bay Base.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Valeria Nolasco, Ryann Taylor and Camilo Nolasco pose next to their sculpture called By the Bay Base.

Justin Muklewicz works on his team' s entry in the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Justin Muklewicz works on his team' s entry in the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Robin Schmidt works on her teams contribution to the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest called Atlantis.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Robin Schmidt works on her teams contribution to the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest called Atlantis.

Lillian Loo carves in the details to her sculpture called Tank the Turtle.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Lillian Loo carves in the details to her sculpture called Tank the Turtle.

Lillian Loo blows excess sand from her sculpture Tank the Turtle.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Lillian Loo blows excess sand from her sculpture Tank the Turtle.

Alec, Justin and Dave Muklewicz work on their entry in the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

Alec, Justin and Dave Muklewicz work on their entry in the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

The 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest took place on Siesta Key Beach.

Saturday, May. 6, 2017 |

The 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest took place on Siesta Key Beach.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources hosted the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest on May 6 on Siesta Beach.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Competitors both new and old made their way to Siesta Key on May 6 for the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest. 

Ken Shields, who has been competing in the contest for about 20 years piled, patted and shaped Siesta's snow-white sand as two-time sculptors Nicole Colton, Wendy Kiesewetter and Paige Krittenden made progress on their own creation — a mermaid. 

Theirs was not the only mermaid represented in the entries. There were also cabins, castles, emojis and a sea turtle or two. 

As the competitors toiled away on their sculptures, beachgoers wandered through the ranks of sand creations, complimenting the artists as they went. 

