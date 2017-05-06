Sand sculptors compete on Siesta Key

Competitors both new and old made their way to Siesta Key on May 6 for the 45th annual Amateur Sand Sculpture Contest.

Ken Shields, who has been competing in the contest for about 20 years piled, patted and shaped Siesta's snow-white sand as two-time sculptors Nicole Colton, Wendy Kiesewetter and Paige Krittenden made progress on their own creation — a mermaid.

Theirs was not the only mermaid represented in the entries. There were also cabins, castles, emojis and a sea turtle or two.

As the competitors toiled away on their sculptures, beachgoers wandered through the ranks of sand creations, complimenting the artists as they went.