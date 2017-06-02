Sailors baseball downed by Hagerty in state semifinals

It was a dream season for the Sarasota High baseball team, overcoming a slow start to reach the Class 8A state semifinals.

Unfortunately for the Sailors, semifinal opponent Hagerty High woke them from their dream by delivering a 7-0 loss.

Sarasota starter Brooks Larson allowed a walk, a single, a two-RBI double, and an RBI groundout to begin the game, putting the Sailors in a tough spot. Larson pitched 2 and 2/3 innings and was charged with 5 runs.

"I came out there, and some pitches didn't go my way," Larson said.

"I tried to battle back, got the next two hitters out. Had a nice second inning, and then left a couple pitches up in the third as well."

Offensively, Sarasota managed four hits against Huskies pitcher Bailey Wendel, but did nothing with them.

After the game, Sailors coach Clyde Metcalf was effusive in his praise of the Sarasota senior class.

"I'll tell you what," Metcalf said, his voice breaking. "It's hard to say goodbye to these guys. A very special group.

"These kids excelled academically, they excelled socially, and they really excelled this year on the baseball field. It's tough. You become a part of their life, and they really become part of your life. They set a great example. They set a tremendous example. I believe, I know, our younger kids will follow it. We're all going to be better for them. They made us better."