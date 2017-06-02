 Skip to main content
Clyde Metcalf watches the Sailors pregame.

Sailors baseball downed by Hagerty in state semifinals

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

The Sailors pray in a circle pregame.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

The Sailors stand for the National Anthem pregame.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Nick Winkelmeyer watches his first-inning line drive.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Alex Arauz stands in the batter' s box.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Brooks Larson throws a pitch against Hagerty.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Catcher Cole Madden gives pitcher Brooks Larson encouragement on the mound.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Cole Madden watches his fly ball to right field.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Johnny Mucci tosses his bat after getting hit with a pitch.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Brooks Larson takes off his batting gloves after making an out.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Brooks Larson talks with catcher Cole Madden on the mound.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Joey Arnold and Daniel Marin nearly collide in the outfield going for a ball.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Third baseman Josh Paige (4) readies for a throw from the outfield.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Alex Arauz hustles to first base after a hit to left field.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Nick Winkelmeyer, Daniel Marin and Brooks Larson chase after a foul ball, to no avail.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Brooks Larson looks toward the infield after catching a popup.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Joey Arnold slides into second base for a double.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Phil Shore (12) gets warm as Clyde Metcalf watches.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Brooks Larson gives Alex Arauz recognition after an inning.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

The Sailors walk off the field after the game.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Joey Arnold and Josh Paige embrace after the game.

Friday, Jun. 2, 2017 |

Sarasota High recorded four hits in the loss.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

It was a dream season for the Sarasota High baseball team, overcoming a slow start to reach the Class 8A state semifinals.

Unfortunately for the Sailors, semifinal opponent Hagerty High woke them from their dream by delivering a 7-0 loss. 

Sarasota starter Brooks Larson allowed a walk, a single, a two-RBI double, and an RBI groundout to begin the game, putting the Sailors in a tough spot. Larson pitched 2 and 2/3 innings and was charged with 5 runs.

"I came out there, and some pitches didn't go my way," Larson said.

"I tried to battle back, got the next two hitters out. Had a nice second inning, and then left a couple pitches up in the third as well."

Offensively, Sarasota managed four hits against Huskies pitcher Bailey Wendel, but did nothing with them. 

After the game, Sailors coach Clyde Metcalf was effusive in his praise of the Sarasota senior class. 

"I'll tell you what," Metcalf said, his voice breaking. "It's hard to say goodbye to these guys. A very special group. 

"These kids excelled academically, they excelled socially, and they really excelled this year on the baseball field. It's tough. You become a part of their life, and they really become part of your life. They set a great example. They set a tremendous example. I believe, I know, our younger kids will follow it. We're all going to be better for them. They made us better."

