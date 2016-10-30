Safe Sex Halloween Bash gets attendees in the holiday spirit

From a spider queen to Adam Levine, all sorts of characters could be found at the Safe Sex Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29. Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida hosted its annual costume party at Michael’s On East, and all of the proceeds benefited the organization's’ sexual health and prevention education programs.

The “Haunted Hollywood”-themed soiree featured an open bar, late-night bites and an energetic dance floor courtesy of DJ Imminent.