 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Co-Chairs Sarah Wertheimer and Nick Owens with “Grammy Man/Test Tube Shot Server”

Safe Sex Halloween Bash gets attendees in the holiday spirit

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Co-Chairs Sarah Wertheimer and Nick Owens with “Grammy Man/Test Tube Shot Server”

Buy this Photo
Darcie Borregard as a “spider queen”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Darcie Borregard as a “spider queen”

Buy this Photo
Greg Grodoski as a “gangster zombie,” Angela Grodoski as a “flapper girl,” Ryan Fletcher as a “witch doctor” and Anna Fletcher as “Day of the Dead”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Greg Grodoski as a “gangster zombie,” Angela Grodoski as a “flapper girl,” Ryan Fletcher as a “witch doctor” and Anna Fletcher as “Day of the Dead”

Buy this Photo
Fred Zimmerman as “Joe Dirt” and Billie Charvet as a “sailor woman”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Fred Zimmerman as “Joe Dirt” and Billie Charvet as a “sailor woman”

Buy this Photo
Katy McBrayer as an “80s Barbie” and James Lynch as “Dr. Conrad Murray”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Katy McBrayer as an “80s Barbie” and James Lynch as “Dr. Conrad Murray”

Buy this Photo
Dawn Jacobson and Jason Voss dance as “Sekhmet and Ptah, Egyptian gods.”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Dawn Jacobson and Jason Voss dance as “Sekhmet and Ptah, Egyptian gods.”

Buy this Photo
Scott McKenna as “Bodhi,” Jason Fromer as “Fred Flintstone,” Nicole Fromer as “Wilma Flintstone” and Steve Schadt as “squirrel”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Scott McKenna as “Bodhi,” Jason Fromer as “Fred Flintstone,” Nicole Fromer as “Wilma Flintstone” and Steve Schadt as “squirrel”

Buy this Photo
Andrew Judson as “Robin Hood” and Jonathan Hall as “Peter Pan”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Andrew Judson as “Robin Hood” and Jonathan Hall as “Peter Pan”

Buy this Photo
Mike Pawlus as a “New Orleans voodoo guy,” John Yates as “Top-Gun Tom Cruise,” and Ben Mack as a “Seal Team member”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Mike Pawlus as a “New Orleans voodoo guy,” John Yates as “Top-Gun Tom Cruise,” and Ben Mack as a “Seal Team member”

Buy this Photo
Philip Carey and Jamie Day as “Seymour and Audrey” from Little Shop of Horrors with Levi Root as a “strip-club veteran” and Jamie Porto as “Rosie the Riveter”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Philip Carey and Jamie Day as “Seymour and Audrey” from Little Shop of Horrors with Levi Root as a “strip-club veteran” and Jamie Porto as “Rosie the Riveter”

Buy this Photo
Adam Negroski and Co-Chair Sarah Wertheimer as “Craig and Arianna” from SNL

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Adam Negroski and Co-Chair Sarah Wertheimer as “Craig and Arianna” from SNL

Buy this Photo
Nolan and Amanda Amuso as “shark and raccoon”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Nolan and Amanda Amuso as “shark and raccoon”

Buy this Photo
Bill Simpson as a “sports writer who should be home watching the Word Series,” Cyndi Flanagan as a “Oscar party attendee,” Tammy Walsh as “Mrs. Beetlejuice” and Kevin Friedman as “Beetlejuice”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Bill Simpson as a “sports writer who should be home watching the Word Series,” Cyndi Flanagan as a “Oscar party attendee,” Tammy Walsh as “Mrs. Beetlejuice” and Kevin Friedman as “Beetlejuice”

Buy this Photo
Kyla Weiner as “Batgirl,” Rae Mulligan as “Mrs. Montana” and Mark Mulligan as “Tony Montana”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Kyla Weiner as “Batgirl,” Rae Mulligan as “Mrs. Montana” and Mark Mulligan as “Tony Montana”

Buy this Photo
Steve Weissman and Rande Weissman, director of community events for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, with Michael Rosenbach and Alana Drasin

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Steve Weissman and Rande Weissman, director of community events for Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida, with Michael Rosenbach and Alana Drasin

Buy this Photo
Steve Nunes as “Gotku,” Daniel Santiso as “Mario,” Jennifer Civil as “Harley Quinn” and Carlos Caballero as “Hamilton”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Steve Nunes as “Gotku,” Daniel Santiso as “Mario,” Jennifer Civil as “Harley Quinn” and Carlos Caballero as “Hamilton”

Buy this Photo
Michelle Hathaway and Steve Jankowski as “vampires”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Michelle Hathaway and Steve Jankowski as “vampires”

Buy this Photo
Karen Roche as a “peacock” and Lars Johnson as “Woody”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Karen Roche as a “peacock” and Lars Johnson as “Woody”

Buy this Photo
Matt Campayno and Renee Phinney as “Gomez and Morticia Addams” with Jenn Stutler

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Matt Campayno and Renee Phinney as “Gomez and Morticia Addams” with Jenn Stutler

Buy this Photo
Nicole and Dan Rotten as “dirt rockers”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Nicole and Dan Rotten as “dirt rockers”

Buy this Photo
Attendees hit the dancefloor.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Attendees hit the dancefloor.

Buy this Photo
Richie Morales as “Michael Jackson,” Marilyn Voyles as “Poison Ivy” and Justin Voyles as “Joker”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Richie Morales as “Michael Jackson,” Marilyn Voyles as “Poison Ivy” and Justin Voyles as “Joker”

Buy this Photo
The Michael’s On East ballroom was decked out in “Haunted Hollywood”-themed decorations.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

The Michael’s On East ballroom was decked out in “Haunted Hollywood”-themed decorations.

Buy this Photo
Nicole Chapnick as “Burlesque Alice in Wonderland” with Bob Essad as “Mad Hatter”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Nicole Chapnick as “Burlesque Alice in Wonderland” with Bob Essad as “Mad Hatter”

Buy this Photo
Nora and Paul Noake as “Sally and Jack” from Nightmare Before Christmas with Amanda and Adam Rios as “the sinner and the saint”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Nora and Paul Noake as “Sally and Jack” from Nightmare Before Christmas with Amanda and Adam Rios as “the sinner and the saint”

Buy this Photo
DJ Imminent feels the music.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

DJ Imminent feels the music.

Buy this Photo
Catherine McDonnell as “1920s girl,” David and Donna Forway as “Silent movie stars,” Rory McDonald as “Adam Levine” and Leonie McDonald as “his Victoria’s Secret Model wife and baby”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Catherine McDonnell as “1920s girl,” David and Donna Forway as “Silent movie stars,” Rory McDonald as “Adam Levine” and Leonie McDonald as “his Victoria’s Secret Model wife and baby”

Buy this Photo
Myra McPheison, “May East,” dances with Pat Gardner, “Zombie Cinderella.”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Myra McPheison, “May East,” dances with Pat Gardner, “Zombie Cinderella.”

Buy this Photo
Chelsea and Jackie Smith as “Egyptian and witch.”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Chelsea and Jackie Smith as “Egyptian and witch.”

Buy this Photo
John Syvertson and Yvonna Powers as “Bert Macklin and Janet Snakehole” from Parks and Recreation with Travis McCaine as “Yacht Captain”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

John Syvertson and Yvonna Powers as “Bert Macklin and Janet Snakehole” from Parks and Recreation with Travis McCaine as “Yacht Captain”

Buy this Photo
Morgan Growe as “flapper girl” and Loren Mayo as “Mother of the Dragons”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Morgan Growe as “flapper girl” and Loren Mayo as “Mother of the Dragons”

Buy this Photo
A model welcomes guests at the end of the “Haunted Hollywood” runway.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

A model welcomes guests at the end of the “Haunted Hollywood” runway.

Buy this Photo
Amir Zolghadr as “caveman” and Annemiek Klijnstra as “A little bit of everything — I just flew in from the Netherlands”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Amir Zolghadr as “caveman” and Annemiek Klijnstra as “A little bit of everything — I just flew in from the Netherlands”

Buy this Photo
Patra Jordan and David Slomak

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Patra Jordan and David Slomak

Buy this Photo
Juan Sogo of Michael’s On East grills cheeseburger sliders for guests in the atrium.

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Juan Sogo of Michael’s On East grills cheeseburger sliders for guests in the atrium.

Buy this Photo
Destiny Beckham as “Dead Audrey Hepburn” and Katelyn Pforzheimer as “Pretty Woman”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Destiny Beckham as “Dead Audrey Hepburn” and Katelyn Pforzheimer as “Pretty Woman”

Buy this Photo
Loudres Rodriquez and Ralph Silva as “The Incredibles” with Florys Johnson as “Avatar”

Sunday, Oct. 30, 2016 |

Loudres Rodriquez and Ralph Silva as “The Incredibles” with Florys Johnson as “Avatar”

Buy this Photo
Share
The annual Planned Parenthood costume party fundraiser was held at Michael’s On East.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

From a spider queen to Adam Levine, all sorts of characters could be found at the Safe Sex Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 29. Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida hosted its annual costume party at Michael’s On East, and all of the proceeds benefited the organization's’ sexual health and prevention education programs.

The “Haunted Hollywood”-themed soiree featured an open bar, late-night bites and an energetic dance floor courtesy of DJ Imminent.

Related Stories