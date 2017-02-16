Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center supporters strut their stuff at annual fashion show

Coco Chanel inspired the theme for this year’s SPARCCle on the Runway fashion show and luncheon. The annual fundraiser for Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center was dubbed “Fashion is Architecture” after the quote by the renowned fashion designer, and organizers decided to use the event to honor Guy Peterson, the award-winning architect who designed SPARCC’s Emergency Shelter.

Attendees first enjoyed two hours of boutique shopping in the ballroom lobby of The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota before heading inside the ballroom for lunch.

After the meal, SPARCC President and CEO Jessica Hays and SPARCC Founder Jean Gay honored Guy Peterson with an award for all his work on the shelter.

Soon after it was time for the main event. The fashion show featured outfits from SPARCC’s Treasure Chest, the organization’s resale store from which 100% of the proceeds go towards SPARCC services and programs.