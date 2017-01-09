 Skip to main content
Sam Monroe and Karen Foust try to stay warm before the race.

Runners race to honor former Riverview Student

Sandy Eaton danced to stay warm before the race.

Lisa Say, Mary Ward and Wendy LaMacchia

Karen Buren, Stacey Monroe and Sandy Eaton lead a conga line before the race. Many people were dancing and jumping to keep warm. Temperatures reached 37 degrees Sunday morning.

Sophia Healy, Erin Mixon, Mary Mixon and Sean Mixon

Caiti Ward wraps Krystal Young in a blanket before the race.

Sage Lyons and Phoebe Colvin Oehmig pose near the start line of the Andrew Monroe 5K.

Runners begin the Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K.

Runners begin the Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K.

Runners in the Andrew Monroe 5K make their way down Siesta Key Beach.

Stacey Monroe congratulates runners as they finish the race.

Dee Nelson joins fellow runners in singing “Happy Birthday” to Stacey Monroe. Monroe’s birthday was Jan. 8, the day of the race.

Female overall winner Phoebe Colvin Oehmig accepts her trophy from Stacey Monroe. Oehmig finished the race in 19 minutes, 58 seconds.

Male overall winner Taylor Henninge accepts his trophy from Stacey Monroe. Henninge finished the race in 18 minutes, 18 seconds.

Taylor Henninge and Phoebe Colvin Oehmig pose with Stacey Monroe after being given their trophies.

Mason Howard poses with his medal for finishing among the top three in his age group.

Andrew Monroe died in 2011, but his legacy lives on in annual charity race.
by: Anna Brugmann Staff Writer

Participants in the annual Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K had to add a couple extra layers to their usual running attire Jan. 8. 

The temperature was only 37 and the wind dragged sand along Siesta Key Beach, but the weather couldn't keep 235 runners from the starting line. 

The honors former Riverview High School soccer player Andrew Monroe, who died in 2011 in a car crash. Andrew’s mother, Stacey Monroe, organizes the race. Proceeds benefit the Andrew Monroe Memorial Fund through the Sarasota County Community Fund, which offers scholarships to Sarasota County soccer players. Another portion is set aside for Riverview students.

Taylor Henninge finished first with a time of 18 minutes, 18 seconds.

Monroe awarded each of the top finishers with their trophies and looked out at the hundreds of people who braved the weather to honor her son's legacy. 

"It's heartwarming," Monroe said. 

