Runners race to honor former Riverview Student

Participants in the annual Andrew Monroe Memorial 5K had to add a couple extra layers to their usual running attire Jan. 8.

The temperature was only 37 and the wind dragged sand along Siesta Key Beach, but the weather couldn't keep 235 runners from the starting line.

The honors former Riverview High School soccer player Andrew Monroe, who died in 2011 in a car crash. Andrew’s mother, Stacey Monroe, organizes the race. Proceeds benefit the Andrew Monroe Memorial Fund through the Sarasota County Community Fund, which offers scholarships to Sarasota County soccer players. Another portion is set aside for Riverview students.

Taylor Henninge finished first with a time of 18 minutes, 18 seconds.

Monroe awarded each of the top finishers with their trophies and looked out at the hundreds of people who braved the weather to honor her son's legacy.

"It's heartwarming," Monroe said.