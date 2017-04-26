 Skip to main content
Jerry Hubsmith with daughter Nancy Rozance

Rotary Club of Longboat Key honors members

Rotary Club President Jack Rozance gives John Brill and Andy Sawyer President Certificates for their dedication to community service.

Nancy Rozance gave Carol Erker a stuffed dog to thank her for her time on organizing the “Hot Diggity Dog Parade” that is held in conjunction with Freedom Fest.

Dottie Rutledge and Nancy Rozance were recognized as Paul Harris Fellows.

Chris and Chris Lake

Jay and Liz Sparr

Ruth and Bob German

John Oak and Brigitte Burdicks

Jack Rozance, Toni and Ray Proctor and Will Glade

Deidre Reigel and Carol Erker

Club members assembled at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on April 26.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

After a busy year of volunteering, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key recognized its members’ dedication on April 26.

Club members gathered at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church for the annual celebration and recognition assembly. During the assembly, various members explained the various community service projects the club worked on over the year. From hosting the third annual Veterans’ Day Parade to teaching Tuttle Elementary Schools students about water safety through the Josh the Otter Program, the club spent hours volunteering on Longboat Key and surrounding areas.

Club President Jack Rozance recognized about 10 members for their hard work in all the community service programs. He also recognized two members, Dottie Rutledge and Nancy Rozance, as Paul Harris Fellows, which is a title given to rotary members who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, totaling $1,000. Nancy Rozance was also recognized as “Rotarian of the Year.”

