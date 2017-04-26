Rotary Club of Longboat Key honors members

After a busy year of volunteering, the Rotary Club of Longboat Key recognized its members’ dedication on April 26.

Club members gathered at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church for the annual celebration and recognition assembly. During the assembly, various members explained the various community service projects the club worked on over the year. From hosting the third annual Veterans’ Day Parade to teaching Tuttle Elementary Schools students about water safety through the Josh the Otter Program, the club spent hours volunteering on Longboat Key and surrounding areas.

Club President Jack Rozance recognized about 10 members for their hard work in all the community service programs. He also recognized two members, Dottie Rutledge and Nancy Rozance, as Paul Harris Fellows, which is a title given to rotary members who contribute, or who have contributions made in their name, totaling $1,000. Nancy Rozance was also recognized as “Rotarian of the Year.”