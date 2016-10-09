 Skip to main content
44th Pioneer Picnic

Rotary Club celebrates Sarasota pioneers

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Alice Williams, Barbara Crady, Shirley Schwisow, Bob Crady, Howard Schwisow and Denny Williams

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Rotary Club of Sarasota President Ben Bates welcomes guests to the 44th annual Pioneer Picnic at Robarts Arena.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Volunteer Cay Kauffman helps fill boxed lunches with barbecue, coleslaw, black-eyed peas and swamp cabbage.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Sarasota High School class of 1946 classmates Chuck Rice and Sue Blue.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Geneva Cason and Juanita Bryan

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Glossie Atkins was recognized as the oldest in the room at age 98.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Irvin Slabach and Jim Henry

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Martin Alden, Janet Carr and Mattie Alday

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

An estimated 600 guests were in attendance for the 44th annual Pioneer Picnic hosted by the Rotary Club of Sarasota.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Volunteers helped to serve the 600 guests with boxed lunches that included the pioneer staple of swamp cabbage.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Pamela Richelieu and Katherine Johnson-Schultz

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Sara Daniels Best and Penny Hancock Stanton have been friends since they were classmates in first grade at Fruitville Elementary School.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Rotarian Sean Skinner helps to sell raffle tickets

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Shelia Atkins and Glossie Atkins

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

The pioneer staple of swam cabbage is one of the main attractions for the picnic.

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Tom Williams, Aaron and Dona Harmes with Bud Swilley

44th Pioneer Picnic

Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016 |

Vernon Bass and Jim Harney

Rotary Club of Sarasota hosts 600 for 44th annual Pioneer Picnic at Robarts Arena.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Friends Sara Daniels Best and Penny Hancock Stanton have been attending the picnic for more than 20 years. They’ve known each other even longer. They met as classmates in first grade at Fruitville Elementary School. 

“We make sure to come every year,” Best said. 

The Rotary Club of Sarasota 44th annual Pioneer Picnic serves as an unofficial reunion for friends like Best and Stanton along with countless families. 

This year the group served more than 600 Rotarians and residents. In order to be eligible to attend someone in the party needs to have been a resident in Sarasota for a minimum of 50 years. 

