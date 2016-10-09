Rotary Club celebrates Sarasota pioneers

Friends Sara Daniels Best and Penny Hancock Stanton have been attending the picnic for more than 20 years. They’ve known each other even longer. They met as classmates in first grade at Fruitville Elementary School.

“We make sure to come every year,” Best said.

The Rotary Club of Sarasota 44th annual Pioneer Picnic serves as an unofficial reunion for friends like Best and Stanton along with countless families.

This year the group served more than 600 Rotarians and residents. In order to be eligible to attend someone in the party needs to have been a resident in Sarasota for a minimum of 50 years.