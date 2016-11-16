Rob Laurie visits the Longboat Key Democratic Club

Before Rob Laurie, a political analyst for PBS-Channel 3 and moderator of “Florida This Week,” spoke to the Longboat Key Democratic Club, club President Murray Blueglass addressed the crowd about the recent election.

Members of the club were given 30 seconds to vent out any curse words they had been holding in since Nov. 8. While most members just laughed, one woman let out a short scream. Blueglass then reminded those present how important it would be to vote again in four years.

While guests enjoyed lunch their Portofino Ristorante and Bar, Laurie spoke to the crowd about the recent election results and consequences.