Longboat Key Democratic Club President Murray Blueglass and guest speaker Rob Laurie a political analyst for PBS-Channel 3 and moderator of “Florida This Week.”

Rob Laurie visits the Longboat Key Democratic Club

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 |

Edward Mankes and Howard Veit

Ken Marsh and Jay Greenblatt

Janet Andres and Thalia Dorwick

Pat Coville and Barbara Edelin

Giles van der Bogert, Barbara Katz and Becky van der Bogert

Leslie Housman, Tessie Jose, Arlene Skversky and Terry Guzman

Members mingled before guest speaker, Rob Laurie, a political analyst for PBS-Channel 3 and moderator of “Florida This Week” spoke to the club.

Alan Sprintz, Jerry Soble and Marvin Morse

Murray Blueglass, club president, welcomes members to the monthly luncheon on Nov. 16.

The Longboat Key Democratic Club recites the Pledge of Allegiance before the beginning of its meeting on Nov. 16.

Members enjoyed lunch at Portofino Ristorante and Bar for their November meeting.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

Before Rob Laurie, a political analyst for PBS-Channel 3 and moderator of “Florida This Week,” spoke to the Longboat Key Democratic Club, club President Murray Blueglass addressed the crowd about the recent election.

Members of the club were given 30 seconds to vent out any curse words they had been holding in since Nov. 8. While most members just laughed, one woman let out a short scream. Blueglass then reminded those present how important it would be to vote again in four years.

While guests enjoyed lunch their Portofino Ristorante and Bar, Laurie spoke to the crowd about the recent election results and consequences. 

