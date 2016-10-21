Riverview volleyball wins first district title since 2006

Riverview coach Craig Wolfe was so confident in his team winning the Class 9A District 6 title match against Newsome, he had "district champion" T-shirts made prior to the match.

Early, it looked like that confidence may have been misplaced. The Rams dropped the first set to the Wolves and looked frustrated on the court.

Then Wolfe got his team into gear, and Riverview won three-straight sets to take home its first district title since 2006, when they played in Class 6A District 8.

Riverview junior Kayla Walker had 33 assists, and her freshman sister Riah Walker finished with 20 kills.

Wolfe gave credit to Newsome after the game and said they passed and served well early on in the match. This forced the Rams out of their system, and they tightened up.

Wolfe also said he's never done had shirts made before, and probably never will again. This year's team and circumstances just called for something special.

Riverview will now move on to Class 9A Region 2 quarterfinal at home against Orlando Olympia on Oct. 25.