 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
The Riverview volleyball team defeated Newsome 3-1 on Oct. 20 to win the Class 9A District 6 title, its first in 10 years.

Riverview volleyball wins first district title since 2006

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

The Riverview volleyball team defeated Newsome 3-1 on Oct. 20 to win the Class 9A District 6 title, its first in 10 years.

Buy this Photo
Riverview freshman Riah Walker waves to the crowd during player introductions before the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview freshman Riah Walker waves to the crowd during player introductions before the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview seniors Courtney Searles and Samantha Norden and sophomore Tricia Robustelli share a laugh before the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview seniors Courtney Searles and Samantha Norden and sophomore Tricia Robustelli share a laugh before the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior Margo Schnapf gets in the ready position during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview senior Margo Schnapf gets in the ready position during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior Courtney Searles and sophomore Abby Quigley embrace hands during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview senior Courtney Searles and sophomore Abby Quigley embrace hands during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior Samantha Norden gets ready to defend during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview senior Samantha Norden gets ready to defend during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior Courtney Searles prepares to serve in the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview senior Courtney Searles prepares to serve in the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
The Riverview volleyball team embraces after scoring a point in its 3-1 win over Newsome on Oct. 20. The win gave the Rams their first district title since 2006.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

The Riverview volleyball team embraces after scoring a point in its 3-1 win over Newsome on Oct. 20. The win gave the Rams their first district title since 2006.

Buy this Photo
Riverview coach Craig Wolfe takes notes in-between sets during his team's district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview coach Craig Wolfe takes notes in-between sets during his team's district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore Alex Hilton looks over at the opposition during her team's district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview sophomore Alex Hilton looks over at the opposition during her team's district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior Allie Allmer gets set during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview senior Allie Allmer gets set during the Rams' district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Riverview coach Craig Wolfe had these "district champion" T-shirts made prior to his team's district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016 |

Riverview coach Craig Wolfe had these "district champion" T-shirts made prior to his team's district title match against Newsome on Oct. 20.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Rams shrugged off a slow start to down Newsome 3-1.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview coach Craig Wolfe was so confident in his team winning the Class 9A District 6 title match against Newsome, he had "district champion" T-shirts made prior to the match. 

Early, it looked like that confidence may have been misplaced. The Rams dropped the first set to the Wolves and looked frustrated on the court.

Then Wolfe got his team into gear, and Riverview won three-straight sets to take home its first district title since 2006, when they played in Class 6A District 8. 

Riverview junior Kayla Walker had 33 assists, and her freshman sister Riah Walker finished with 20 kills. 

Wolfe gave credit to Newsome after the game and said they passed and served well early on in the match. This forced the Rams out of their system, and they tightened up. 

Wolfe also said he's never done had shirts made before, and probably never will again. This year's team and circumstances just called for something special. 

Riverview will now move on to Class 9A Region 2 quarterfinal at home against Orlando Olympia on Oct. 25.

Related Stories