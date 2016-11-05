 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Riverview players Zahodori Jackson, Vince Sellers and Julian Lowenstein watch replays of their game against Sarasota on a tablet computer.

Riverview takes home bragging rights after beating Sarasota

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Riverview players Zahodori Jackson, Vince Sellers and Julian Lowenstein watch replays of their game against Sarasota on a tablet computer.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior teammates Nathan Suplee, a wideout, and Vince Sellers, a running back, chat on the bench late in the Rams' 42-24 win over Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Riverview senior teammates Nathan Suplee, a wideout, and Vince Sellers, a running back, chat on the bench late in the Rams' 42-24 win over Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota sophomore wideout and defensive back Charles Ward chews his receiving glove on the sideline during his team's 42-24 loss to Riverview on Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Sarasota sophomore wideout and defensive back Charles Ward chews his receiving glove on the sideline during his team's 42-24 loss to Riverview on Nov. 4.

Buy this Photo
Riverview junior safety Cleve Grantley stands on the team bench and watches his offense during the Rams' game against Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Riverview junior safety Cleve Grantley stands on the team bench and watches his offense during the Rams' game against Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota senior wideout Xakari Hawkins takes a shotgun snap next to senior running back Davis Gurr against Riverview on Nov. 4. The Sailors lost 42-24.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Sarasota senior wideout Xakari Hawkins takes a shotgun snap next to senior running back Davis Gurr against Riverview on Nov. 4. The Sailors lost 42-24.

Buy this Photo
The Rams' mascot prepares to catch a football thrown by a ball boy when Riverview played Sarasota on Nov. 11. The mascot did not catch the ball.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

The Rams' mascot prepares to catch a football thrown by a ball boy when Riverview played Sarasota on Nov. 11. The mascot did not catch the ball.

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore wide receiver Zy Grable smiles and dances with teammates after the Rams' 42-24 win over rival Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Riverview sophomore wide receiver Zy Grable smiles and dances with teammates after the Rams' 42-24 win over rival Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota senior offensive lineman Octavio Rodriguez stares at the field during his team's games against Riverview on Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Sarasota senior offensive lineman Octavio Rodriguez stares at the field during his team's games against Riverview on Nov. 4.

Buy this Photo
Riverview freshman Jacobee Austin kneels during the Rams' game against Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Riverview freshman Jacobee Austin kneels during the Rams' game against Sarasota on Nov. 4.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota senior wide receiver Dyshone Hayes look to his coaches for instruction late in his team's game against Riverview on Nov. 4. Sarasota lost 42-24.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Sarasota senior wide receiver Dyshone Hayes look to his coaches for instruction late in his team's game against Riverview on Nov. 4. Sarasota lost 42-24.

Buy this Photo
Riverview quarterback Mike Welcer prepares to take the snap from center against Sarasota on Nov. 4. Welcer rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries.

Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 |

Riverview quarterback Mike Welcer prepares to take the snap from center against Sarasota on Nov. 4. Welcer rushed for 109 yards on 11 carries.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Rams have won five-straight games against the Sailors.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Riverview Rams (8-1) coughed the ball up four times, twice through the air and twice on the ground. 

Those turnovers resulted in 17 points for the rival Sarasota Sailors (5-5). For most teams, that would be akin to smashing into a brick wall. 

For Riverview, it was simply a series of speed bumps, causing the offense to slow down for a few seconds before firing at high speed again. The Rams overcame their own mistakes and downed the Sailors 42-24. It is Riverview's fifth-straight win over Sarasota. 

Riverview senior quarterback threw a pick-six on the Rams' first possession, and the team fumbled the ensuing kickoff away to Sarasota. The Sailors would add a field goal for a 10-0 lead. 

It didn't last long. Riverview scored on its next two possessions to take a 14-10 lead, and never looked back.

The Rams rushed for 359 yards as a team. Sophomore running back Ali Boyce accounted for 173 of those on 16 carries, and senior quarterback Mike Welcer added 109 of his own on 11 carries.  

Riverview's defense made sure the Sailors were anchored down offensively. Sarasota sophomore quarterback Bryan Gagg went 4-for-11 for 25 yards. The Sailors rushed for 61 yards as a team. 

"We've been very good with our turnover ratio (in the past)," Rams coach Todd Johnson said. "We preach it, and practice it and talk about it a lot, so we're disappointed. 

"I feel like these guys will clean it up and be much better about it going into the playoffs."

Johnson said he was happy with how his team "weathered the storm" of an early 10-point deficit.

Related Stories