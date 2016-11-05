Riverview takes home bragging rights after beating Sarasota

The Riverview Rams (8-1) coughed the ball up four times, twice through the air and twice on the ground.

Those turnovers resulted in 17 points for the rival Sarasota Sailors (5-5). For most teams, that would be akin to smashing into a brick wall.

For Riverview, it was simply a series of speed bumps, causing the offense to slow down for a few seconds before firing at high speed again. The Rams overcame their own mistakes and downed the Sailors 42-24. It is Riverview's fifth-straight win over Sarasota.

Riverview senior quarterback threw a pick-six on the Rams' first possession, and the team fumbled the ensuing kickoff away to Sarasota. The Sailors would add a field goal for a 10-0 lead.

It didn't last long. Riverview scored on its next two possessions to take a 14-10 lead, and never looked back.

The Rams rushed for 359 yards as a team. Sophomore running back Ali Boyce accounted for 173 of those on 16 carries, and senior quarterback Mike Welcer added 109 of his own on 11 carries.

Riverview's defense made sure the Sailors were anchored down offensively. Sarasota sophomore quarterback Bryan Gagg went 4-for-11 for 25 yards. The Sailors rushed for 61 yards as a team.

"We've been very good with our turnover ratio (in the past)," Rams coach Todd Johnson said. "We preach it, and practice it and talk about it a lot, so we're disappointed.

"I feel like these guys will clean it up and be much better about it going into the playoffs."

Johnson said he was happy with how his team "weathered the storm" of an early 10-point deficit.