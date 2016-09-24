Riverview students go for gold at homecoming dance

Riverview High School hosts Homecoming Dance with an Olympic theme.
Saturday evening Riverview High School students filed into Robarts Arena for a homecoming dance.
The olympic theme for the evening began with an entrance showcasing the olympic rings and medal stand. Flags hung from the entrance representing some of the countries that participated during the 2016 Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro.
The dance was off to a quick start as students flooded the floor almost immediately to form circle while others showed off their dance moves.