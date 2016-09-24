 Skip to main content
Riverview students go for gold at homecoming dance

The entrance carried the olympic theme.

Morgan Windsor and Ben Aldrich

Casey Sheehan wore an American-themed bow-tie to match the dance theme of the Olympics.

Michael Tierney, Nolan Perez, Dominic Williams, Logan Neal, Isaac Zlock, Manuel Polanco-Cruz, Jonathan Pedroza and Zaack Bahia

Kate Walsh, Katie Svedman and Rachel Weaver

Riverview High School students filled Robarts Arena Saturday, Sept. 24 for the Homecoming Dance.

Hunter Howell and Sarah Schwier

Chase Pinkins hops into the dance off.

Emylee Hunter and Mary Barbour

Jakob Dubin breaks it down in an impromptu dance battle.

Jakob Dubin breaks it down in an impromptu dance battle.

Riverview High School hosts Homecoming Dance with an Olympic theme.
by: Amanda Morales Staff Writer

Saturday evening Riverview High School students filed into Robarts Arena for a homecoming dance. 

The olympic theme for the evening began with an entrance showcasing the olympic rings and medal stand. Flags hung from the entrance representing some of the countries that participated during the 2016 Olympiad in Rio de Janeiro. 

The dance was off to a quick start as students flooded the floor almost immediately to form circle while others showed off their dance moves. 

