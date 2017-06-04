Riverview High School honors the class of 2017

In the distance, the sky was gray and foreboding. But the sun was shining above their heads on June 3 as the Riverview High School class of 2017 made their way into Robarts Arena.

Unlike other local graduations, RHS begins with the processional, directly after the presentation of the colors — a unique spectacle within itself. What made it unique is the RHS Kiltie Pipers, who led the processional, with the JROTC Color Guard following suit. Once they reached the stage, graduates and spectators heard a rendition of the national anthem by Paige Galdieri, Kiara Huewitt, Daphne Waggener and Sabine Wittmann.

The 660 graduates of the RHS class of 2017 then crossed the stage, got their diploma moved their tassle, signifying the completion of their time with the Sarasota County Schools system.

Next was the Pledge of Allegiance, salutations and Sahara Jane Lyon’s student speech, “Flourish in Freedom,” followed by comments by Principal Paul Burns. Senior Class President Claire Johnson gave the final farewell before the recessional began and the students made their first walk as high school graduates.