Francesca Bertoglio, Amelia Russell and Haley Perkins

Riverview High School honors the class of 2017

Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017 |

Kiana Dodson and Hallie Frizzell

David Murray, Nicholas Levy and Ross Mayper

Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017 |

Nicole Polivchak, Tyler Bankemper and Brenden Ehrlich

Starla Wilson, Jessin Williams and Katelyn Wilcox

Christina Ortega, Nolen Souza, Gracie Simunovic and Amelia Russell

Brianna Wojtaszek, Re’gsene William and Kersheana Taylor

Gabrielle Simunovic and Trent Sinkfield

Students laugh before getting in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Norm Vagn, director of the RHS Orchestra, conducts the Riverview High School Wind Ensemble during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

The RHS Kiltie Pipers perform as they make their way to the stage for the presentation of the colors and national anthem during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

The RHS Kiltie Pipers perform during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students walk to the arena in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students walk to the arena in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students walk to the arena in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students walk to the arena in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students walk to the arena in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students wait to be seated during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Students walk to the arena in line for the processional during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Sarasota County School Board Chairwoman Caroline Zucker awards Joanne Gustave with her diploma during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Superintendent of Sarasota County Schools Dr. Todd Bowden shakes hands with Sydney Verman before receiving her diploma during the Riverview High School Commencement Ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.

Graduates ended their high school careers with a commencement ceremony on June 3 at Robarts Arena.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

In the distance, the sky was gray and foreboding. But the sun was shining above their heads on June 3 as the Riverview High School class of 2017 made their way into Robarts Arena.

Unlike other local graduations, RHS begins with the processional, directly after the presentation of the colors — a unique spectacle within itself. What made it unique is the RHS Kiltie Pipers, who led the processional, with the JROTC Color Guard following suit. Once they reached the stage, graduates and spectators heard a rendition of the national anthem by Paige Galdieri, Kiara Huewitt, Daphne Waggener and Sabine Wittmann.

The 660 graduates of the RHS class of 2017 then crossed the stage, got their diploma moved their tassle, signifying the completion of their time with the Sarasota County Schools system.  

Next was the Pledge of Allegiance, salutations and Sahara Jane Lyon’s student speech, “Flourish in Freedom,” followed by comments by Principal Paul Burns. Senior Class President Claire Johnson gave the final farewell before the recessional began and the students made their first walk as high school graduates.

