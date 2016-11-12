 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Riverview's 56-25 win over Olympia is the team's first playoff win since 2004 (Sarasota).

Riverview football gets first playoff win since 2004

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview's 56-25 win over Olympia is the team's first playoff win since 2004 (Sarasota).

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore running back Ali Boyce and senior quarterback Mike Welcer turned to their humorous sides after Riverview built a 49-point halftime lead against Olympia. The Rams went on to win 56-25.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview sophomore running back Ali Boyce and senior quarterback Mike Welcer turned to their humorous sides after Riverview built a 49-point halftime lead against Olympia. The Rams went on to win 56-25.

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore quarterback Max Fisher throws a screen pass to freshman wideout Samari Smith in the second half of the Rams' 56-25 playoff win over Olympia.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview sophomore quarterback Max Fisher throws a screen pass to freshman wideout Samari Smith in the second half of the Rams' 56-25 playoff win over Olympia.

Buy this Photo
Riverview freshman wide receiver Samari Smith waits for instruction on when to get back in the game. The Rams beat Olympia 56-25.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview freshman wide receiver Samari Smith waits for instruction on when to get back in the game. The Rams beat Olympia 56-25.

Buy this Photo
Riverview quarterback Mike Welcer scampers for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Rams' 56-25 home win over Olympia on Nov. 11.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview quarterback Mike Welcer scampers for a touchdown in the third quarter of the Rams' 56-25 home win over Olympia on Nov. 11.

Buy this Photo
Two Riverview defenders swallow up an Olympia runner short of the goal line. The Rams beat the Titans 56-25.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Two Riverview defenders swallow up an Olympia runner short of the goal line. The Rams beat the Titans 56-25.

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore running back Ali Boyce adjusts his mouthpiece while chatting with senior wide receiver Mike Van Ness. The Rams beat Olympia 56-25.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview sophomore running back Ali Boyce adjusts his mouthpiece while chatting with senior wide receiver Mike Van Ness. The Rams beat Olympia 56-25.

Buy this Photo
The Riverview Kiltie Marching Band performs at halftime of the Rams' 56-25 home win over Olympia.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

The Riverview Kiltie Marching Band performs at halftime of the Rams' 56-25 home win over Olympia.

Buy this Photo
Sophomore running back Ali Boyce runs through the Olympia defense in his team's 56-25 win on Nov. 11.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Sophomore running back Ali Boyce runs through the Olympia defense in his team's 56-25 win on Nov. 11.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior quarterback Mike Welcer warms up before the second half of his team's 56-25 playoff win over Olympia

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Riverview senior quarterback Mike Welcer warms up before the second half of his team's 56-25 playoff win over Olympia

Buy this Photo
Junior safety Jamar Johnson had two interceptions in Riverview's 56-25 win over Olympia.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

Junior safety Jamar Johnson had two interceptions in Riverview's 56-25 win over Olympia.

Buy this Photo
A Riverview defender prepares to lay the boom on an Olympia ballcarrier. The Rams beat the Titans 56-25.

Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 |

A Riverview defender prepares to lay the boom on an Olympia ballcarrier. The Rams beat the Titans 56-25.

Buy this Photo
Share
The Rams defeated Olympia 56-25 behind their trusty ground game.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Riverview coach Todd Johnson thought his team could exploit Olympia's rush defense.

He was right.

Senior quarterback Mike Welcer ran for 137 yards, sophomore running back Ali Boyce added 88 of his own, and the Rams took care of the Titans 56-25 on Friday night at the Ram Bowl. 

Riverview led 49-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock, and Riverview pulled its starters after Welcer ran for a 40-yard touchdown on the team's first possession of the third quarter. 

The offense was rolling, but it got plenty of help from its defense and special teams. Sophomore Julian Lowenstein took a fumble 35 yards for a score, and senior Vince Sellers returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The Rams defense also forced Olympia quarterback Joe Milton, who holds scholarship offers from South Carolina and Iowa State, into three interceptions. 

After the game, Johnson gave credit to his defensive backs for shutting down Olympia's deep passing game. 

Olympia tried to begin the game with a surprise onside kick, but Riverview recovered. That turned out to be the beginning of the end for Olympia. Welcer ran for 37 yards on the game's first play from scrimmage, then hit Andrew Van Ness for a 14-yard touchdown later in the drive. 

This was Riverview's first playoff victory since 2004, when they defeated Sarasota 23-0.

Related Stories