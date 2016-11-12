Riverview football gets first playoff win since 2004

Riverview coach Todd Johnson thought his team could exploit Olympia's rush defense.

He was right.

Senior quarterback Mike Welcer ran for 137 yards, sophomore running back Ali Boyce added 88 of his own, and the Rams took care of the Titans 56-25 on Friday night at the Ram Bowl.

Riverview led 49-0 at halftime. The second half was played with a running clock, and Riverview pulled its starters after Welcer ran for a 40-yard touchdown on the team's first possession of the third quarter.

The offense was rolling, but it got plenty of help from its defense and special teams. Sophomore Julian Lowenstein took a fumble 35 yards for a score, and senior Vince Sellers returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown. The Rams defense also forced Olympia quarterback Joe Milton, who holds scholarship offers from South Carolina and Iowa State, into three interceptions.

After the game, Johnson gave credit to his defensive backs for shutting down Olympia's deep passing game.

Olympia tried to begin the game with a surprise onside kick, but Riverview recovered. That turned out to be the beginning of the end for Olympia. Welcer ran for 37 yards on the game's first play from scrimmage, then hit Andrew Van Ness for a 14-yard touchdown later in the drive.

This was Riverview's first playoff victory since 2004, when they defeated Sarasota 23-0.