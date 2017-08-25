Riverview football tramples Booker in season opener

All the offseason work senior quarterback Arthur Brantley put in was for this: The Riverview football team's regular season opener against Brantley's former school, Booker High. There had been some trash talk between the two teams in the game's build-up, Brantley said, and he wanted to prove himself.

The work paid off, and then some.

Brantley and the Rams ran wild on the Tornadoes, scoring on all five of their first-quarter possessions to take a 35-0 lead into the second quarter. The game would be called because of inclement weather shortly thereafter, with no change in the score.

"I saw man-to-man, and I believe my guy is better than him (Booker's cornerback)," Brantley said of the touchdown to Grable. "I saw he beat him and I gave him a shot."

The quarterback threw two touchdown passes, a 27-yard strike to Zy Grable and a short pass to Stephon Turner that Turner took 44 yards to the house. Junior running back Ali Boyce had a strong game of his own, rushing for two touchdowns including a 48-yard burst through the middle of the field. Running back Antrone Thomas had the Rams' other touchdown, a five-yard scamper.

Senior offensive lineman Moose Griffith lauded his two dynamic teammates after the game.

"It's honestly a blessing to have guys like them (Brantley and Boyce) in our backfield," he said. "It makes our job so much easier."

A gang tackle caused Booker wide receiver-turned-quarterback Talik Keaton to fumble on the Tornadoes first possession, and the Rams recovered. Booker was not able to get any sustained offense all night, failing to record a first down.

The win is also the Rams' first under new head coach Josh Smithers.

The Rams will travel to Venice High next week, while Booker will host Clearwater Central Catholic High.