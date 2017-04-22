 Skip to main content
Maureen Zaremba and Steven High, executive director of The Ringling

Ringling patrons enjoy Mable’s beloved blossoms

Megan Salazar-Walsh welcomes guests to Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

Birdcage decor hangs from banyan tree branches at Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

Carrie Lee Major, Sue Benjamin and Marlene Blalock

Mayra Schmidt and Debora Short

Classically trained American artist Vladislav Yeliseyev paints the garden at Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

Robert Corace and Claudia Baeza

Guests enjoyed the plethora of flowers in Mable’s Rose Garden at Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

DeeDee Rice, Pam Revels and Joanne Nesbitt

Cate Darpino and Melissa Darpino

Birdcage centerpieces adorn the tables at Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

Guests enjoyed the plethora of flowers in Mable’s Rose Garden at Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

Patti Piper and Linda Maxwell

NA Robert and Suchila Burns, Thaddeus Burns and Bruce Lehman

Donna Hanley and Virginia Smith

Sarah Walcutt-Febish and Susan Oakley

Paul Leonov performs for guests at Blossoms & Brunch on April 22 at The Ringling.

Debbie Partridge, Kameron Hodgens, Mischa Kirby and Roger Capote

Jane Molavi Jr. with her mother, Jane O’Neal

Blossoms & Brunch was held in Mable’s Rose Garden on April 22 at The Ringling.
by: Niki Kottmann Black Tie Reporter

A stroll through Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden on April 22 felt like a walk back in time — a time without internet, cell phones or any other electronic distractions to keep potential visitors away.

The garden, which was completed in 1913 on the Ringling estate, managed to keep dozens of guests off their phone at Blossoms & Brunch. Eventgoers at the “floral affair” instead enjoyed mimosas, live music by Paul Leonov and a catered brunch, all amidst the beautiful garden setting.

