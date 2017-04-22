Ringling patrons enjoy Mable’s beloved blossoms

A stroll through Mable Ringling’s Rose Garden on April 22 felt like a walk back in time — a time without internet, cell phones or any other electronic distractions to keep potential visitors away.

The garden, which was completed in 1913 on the Ringling estate, managed to keep dozens of guests off their phone at Blossoms & Brunch. Eventgoers at the “floral affair” instead enjoyed mimosas, live music by Paul Leonov and a catered brunch, all amidst the beautiful garden setting.